Plymouth police advises residents to stay indoors during ongoing investigation Thursday evening

Plymouth police are asking residents to say inside their homes as they investigate an “on-going incident.”

Police posted on Facebook around 6 p.m., that they’re investigating near South Main Street and Lane Hill. They didn’t specify what they were looking into.

The police department also said if residents see “a suspicious person/persons do not confront them,” and to call 911.

Jessika Harkay can be reached at jharkay@courant.com.