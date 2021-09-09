Plymouth police advises residents to stay indoors during ongoing investigation Thursday evening

Jessika Harkay, Hartford Courant

Plymouth police are asking residents to say inside their homes as they investigate an “on-going incident.”

Police posted on Facebook around 6 p.m., that they’re investigating near South Main Street and Lane Hill. They didn’t specify what they were looking into.

The police department also said if residents see “a suspicious person/persons do not confront them,” and to call 911.

Check back for updates.

Jessika Harkay can be reached at jharkay@courant.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories