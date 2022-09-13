Plymouth police charge man in connection to June road rage incident with 9-year-old in vehicle

A Plymouth man was arrested and charged on Saturday after allegedly pointing a gun at another driver during a road rage incident in June, police said.

The Plymouth Police Department arrested Floyd Morey, 43, in connection to a road rage incident on June 13involving a newer bright orange Dodge Ram pickup truck. According to police, the truck made a “restricted turn” onto Main Street from Carter Road, nearly colliding with another vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle yelled at the driver of the pickup truck, identified as Morey, following the near-crash. Morey then allegedly pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the driver of the other vehicle, police said. Morey had a 9-year-old girl in his truck at the time, according to police.

Police used the assistance of the public via Facebook to help identify Morey and the vehicle involved in the incident.

Morey was charged with second-degree threatening and second-degree breach of peace, and a referral was made to the Department of Children and Families, according to police.

He has a valid permit to possess a firearm, police said.

Morey was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond and is set to appear in New Britain Superior Court on Oct. 11.