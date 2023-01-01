Plymouth police investigating armed robbery of local business

Plymouth police are investigating after an individual tried to rob a local business armed with a gun Saturday evening.

According to Plymouth police, officers responded to the business on Court Street around 5 p.m.

Video sent to Boston 25 News captured officers inside the business talking to individuals.

Police say they have not identified any suspects.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW