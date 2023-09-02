Plymouth police looking to identify truck involved in crash that left motorcyclist seriously injured

Plymouth police are asking for help tracking down a pickup truck involved in a crash that left a motorcyclist with serious injuries Saturday.

Officers responded to the area of 2171 State Road at 12:17 p.m. for the reported crash, Plymouth police say. A preliminary investigation indicates a dark-colored pickup truck tried to pass a Honda SUV driving north but nearly struck a motorcycle going south. Police say the motorcycle struck the side of the Honda to avoid the truck, causing serious injuries to the biker.

Plymouth police say the motorcyclist was flown to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

“We are looking to identify the pickup truck involved. If you were in the area or have any information relating to this incident, please contact Detective Brian Pierce at 508-830-4218 Ext. 15219 or detpierce@plymouthpolice.com,” Plymouth police shared on Facebook.

