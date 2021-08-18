Plymouth remembers shooting victims: ‘They were really loving, decent, nice people’

Members of the public attend the civic service led by the Bishop of Plymouth at the city's Minister Church Of St Andrew - Ben Birchall/PA

Six days ago, Brian Turner was at work when he heard that a gunman had gone on the rampage in Plymouth.

Mr Turner, 71, was finishing his shift as an Argos delivery driver in the city. He didn't yet know who the victims were, and has been in "total shock" since learning their names.

"One of them [my colleagues], his dad, Stephen, was shot. Another colleague's wife worked with Sophie's mum at the children's hospital. They were really loving, decent, nice people. Stephen would do anything for you. He'd do anything for anybody."

Mr Turner joined around 200 mourners at the Minster Church of St Andrew for a service on Wednesday at which the Bishop of Plymouth paid his respects to the five people murdered in one of Britain's worst mass shootings, and their killer.

The Right Rev Nick McKinnel asked for a minute's silence to remember the victims, who included a three-year-old girl, and "the man who murdered them, Jake Davison".

Addressing mourners, including many who knew the victims or who were from Keyham, where last Thursday's shooting happened, the bishop said the need to "always to find someone to blame" was an "unattractive aspect of our culture".

He called for change, lamenting the need to always "point the finger", and said anger should instead be directed at those who "disseminate hate and feed on the insecurities, isolation and bitterness of confused and sick people".

The Right Rev Nick McKinnel addresses the congregation - Ben Birchall/PA

His address could be seen as a defence of Devon and Cornwall Police, under scrutiny after it was revealed Davison's firearms certificate and shotgun had been returned to him weeks before he killed his mother and four strangers and then turned the gun on himself.

Religious leaders, politicians and members of the emergency services came together to mark 12 minutes that "scarred the life of the city".

Candles were lit and flowers laid to remember the victims, with many of the congregation in tears as prayers were said. One woman, who asked not to be named, knew one of the victims, who she said would now be "a lovely butterfly in heaven".

Story continues

This community is still reeling from the moments of brutality that brought devastation to its residential streets.

Leslie Vallis, a care worker who has lived in Keyham all her life, said you could "almost touch the atmosphere" in the days that have followed the shooting.

"It'll never be the same. We'll rebuild, but we'll never be the same," she said. "It'll always be known as the place where the mass shooting happened, like Hungerford or Dunblane."

People outside the church follow the service on a big screen - Jamie Lorriman

At 18:11 last Thursday, police received reports of shots fired inside a house in Keyham. Davison had killed his mother, Maxine and left the house with a shotgun.

Yards away, the 22-year-old shot and killed three-year-old Sophie Martyn and her 43-year-old father, Lee. He then shot a 54-year-old woman and her 33-year-old son, injuring both.

He went to a nearby park, where he shot and killed 59-year-old Stephen Washington, out walking his huskies, as he did every day. He went on to Henderson Place, where he shot 66-year-old Kate Shepherd, who died in hospital.

Shortly before killing himself, Davison was described as "walking like [he] was on patrol, like a soldier with a gun" and with a "blank expression". He told a passing resident on Henderson Place there was "nothing to worry about, mate". He shot himself at 18:23.

Louise Anderson, 57, has been thinking about what might have happened had Davison acted 24 hours later. Her son does Scouts on Friday evenings in the park. "It could have been one day later when all the kids were there."

The service was a chance, she said, to send a message to the victims' families and the people of Keyham – "we stand with you, we hurt for you". The service seemed to acknowledge Davison, too, who it in the period leading up to the killings posted online: "My scars and damage will follow me forever."

At the service on Wednesday, there were prayers for people "working in mental health" as well as for the "injured and anxious".

Mourners spoke of the need to "completely overhaul" mental health services in the wake of the tragedy. Lois Turner, 65, said the shooting proved there needs to be "a root and branch change, and money needs to be put into the system so that when you want the help you can get it.”

For now, the people of Keyham are keeping the innocent victims who lost their lives in their thoughts. At a fireworks display in the city on Wednesday night, five heart-shaped fireworks will be released to remember them.