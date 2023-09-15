Plymouth resident indicted on Jan. 6 charges in federal court. Here's what he's accused of

A Plymouth resident accused of taking part in the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., has been indicted in federal court on multiple charges.

Joseph R. Fisher, a former Boston police officer, was arrested at his home by FBI agents March 30 on felony and misdemeanor charges, including assaulting a law enforcement officer.

He has been free on his own recognizance since his arrest and has taken part in court appearances via Zoom.

A grand jury handed up an eight-count indictment against Fisher on Sept. 6. It was unsealed Sept. 11.

According to the FBI, Fisher attended former President Donald Trump’s rally on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., the morning of Jan. 6. He was among a crowd of people who walked from there to the Capitol after Trump’s speech, the FBI said.

Fisher entered the building through the Senate wing door on the north side of the Capitol, they said. Fisher was in the Capitol visitor center’s orientation lobby about 15 minutes later, where an altercation began between a Capitol police officer and rioters, the FBI said.

A beanie bearing the logos of several Boston sports teams was used to help identify Jan. 6 defendant and Plymouth resident Joseph Fisher.

As an officer pursued a rioter who had used pepper spray on police, Fisher pushed a chair into the officer, according to the FBI. Fisher then participated in a brawl involving the officer before leaving the building, they said.

The charges against Joseph Fisher

Felony offenses of assaulting, resisting or impeding officers.

Obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder.

Misdemeanor offenses of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds.

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.

Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds.

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.

Acts of physical violence on the Capitol grounds or building.

Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

The indictment moves Fisher's case out of the hands of magistrate judges to U.S District Court Judge Randolph Moss. The magistrates will still be involved if requests for things such as additional search warrants come into play.

The judge, along with attorneys for Fisher and the government, will work out future court appearances and any other pretrial agreements.

How the FBI tracked Fisher to Plymouth

According to the charging documents accompanying the criminal complaint and the arrest warrant, the road to arresting Fisher began in April 2022, when the FBI's San Antonio office sent the FBI's Boston office images and video footage of a then-unknown man wearing a beanie with the logos of several Boston sports teams. The man was allegedly engaged in an assault on a U.S. Capitol police officer.

A witness, identified as a current Boston officer who had known Fisher in a professional capacity for several years, identified him after his driver’s license was compared with the images and videos from the day of the riot, authorities said.

Authorities say a witness familiar with Jan. 6 defendant Joseph Fisher helped confirm his identity by comparing the Plymouth resident's driver's license with still images from the day of the Capitol riot.

Once Fisher was identified, the FBI obtained his cellphone number and call records, which showed his phone being used in an area that includes the Capitol, prosecutors say. A more detailed analysis using Capitol security technology pinpointed the phone as having been within the building.

More than 1,000 people throughout the country have been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 attack over the last 2½ years.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Ex-Boston cop Joseph Fisher, of Plymouth, indicted on Jan. 6 charges