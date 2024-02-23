Plymouth residents choose to stay put in face of German bomb threat

Around 1,219 properties and 3,250 people have been evacuated after the bomb was found on St Michael Avenue - PA/Matt Keeble

Some residents are refusing to leave their homes in Plymouth despite the discovery of an unexploded Second World War bomb that has led to more than 1,000 properties evacuated in the city.

Thousands of people have been asked to leave their residences after a 1,102lb German bomb was unearthed in a garden on Tuesday.

An initial 328ft exclusion zone in Keyham was widened to 1,013ft on Thursday at 9am after the Ministry of Defence deployed bomb-disposal specialists to the scene

Around 1,219 properties and 3,250 people were evacuated after the bomb was found on St Michael Avenue, Plymouth City Council said.

Insp Paul Laity, neighbourhood inspector for Devonport and the west of the city, said some residents had chosen to remain in their homes and that officers were not yet forcing them to leave.

A military vehicle at the scene near St Michael Avenue, Plymouth - PA/Ben Birchall

He said: “There are a number of people who want to remain in their homes and we completely understand and sympathise with them.

“There are various reasons why they don’t want to leave – it could be care needs etc – and we do our best to map that out so we know where they are, and to accommodate any support services that they need along with our partners.

“Decisions are still being made by the explosive ordnance disposal as to how they’re going to deal with the incident and I guess that will be tomorrow [Friday] at some point.”

Insp Laity said he did not know the exact number of residents who had chosen to remain inside the cordon but he believed it to only be a few people.

Bomb disposal experts said the situation was “very complex” as they carried out assessments of the explosive. The Army said it had not made a final decision on how it will deal with the bomb and police have thanked residents for their patience.

Lt Col Rob Swan from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Search Regiment said the military will do all it can to ensure properties are not damaged if the bomb is detonated.

He said: “What we’re trying to do is make it as safe as possible in line with the mitigation that we’ve got to therefore reduce the impact to properties.”

But he said concerns about the risk to life were of greater importance.

“Protection of properties is really high in my list of priorities but risk of life always comes first,” Lt Col Swan said.

Police officers stand at the cordon on St Michael Avenue - PA/Matt Keeble

The Life Centre leisure centre has been repurposed as an emergency rest centre for those who have been evacuated.

Cllr Sally Haydon, cabinet member for community safety, libraries, cemeteries and crematoria, also said resident safety was a top priority.

The man who discovered the bomb contacted police on Tuesday morning after more and more of the large ordnance was exposed over several days.

A combination of digging and hard rains washing away debris revealed the object. He had been preparing the ground for foundations, with the aim of building an extension at the back of the terraced property.

At first a small section of the bomb was revealed and both he and the builder continued to dig around it on the basis that it was nothing more than an old boiler or scrap of metal.

He said even the building inspector did not initially consider the section of metal casing on view to be that of a huge Second World War bomb.

