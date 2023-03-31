Plymouth Superbird Gets Hellcat Swapped Before SEMA

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

The Plymouth Superbird is probably one of the coolest American muscle cars to ever be built in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Recently a YouTube video has been published detailing a rust process to get a Hellcat swapped Superbird ready for SEMA and just the nick of time. The builders, Graveyard Carz, also had another classic vehicle sitting in their shop waiting to be built for the show. That automobile was a Plymouth GTX. So, the question remains, did Graveyard Carz achieve their goal and set these beautifully made automobiles up in time for the SEMA auto show?

The video starts off showing a Plymouth GTX, a car that is almost done but needs everything from the exhaust to the body panels properly adjusted and put together. Even if a card engine is in, the vehicle itself needs to have a thorough inspection to make sure everything is in working condition. Because of this, it's a process they refused to rush, and when they also had to perform on the second Plymouth. However, in the case of the Superbird, the engine and transmission weren't even in the vehicle so that adds extra layers.

As the host of the video points out, the goal is to be able to have two completely running and driving cars ready for the show and not just rolling examples that merely show off what could be. A lot of the vehicles featured in shows like Sema can't run and drive, essentially making your mother's minivan faster in a technical sense. Towards the end of the video, not only do we get to see the GTX roll onto the trailer, but you also hear the Superbird firing up at 6.2 L supercharged v8. Both of these cars are ridiculous, especially when the GTX sports a 392 engine, and they certainly were fun to look at during the show.

