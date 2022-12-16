Plymouth woman facing charges after disturbance at convenience store

Dec. 16—KINGSTON — A Plymouth woman faces charges after a disturbance at a convenience store early Thursday morning.

Police said Tiasia White, 30, punched a customer, kicked the window and door of a police car after she was taken in custody and spit on the floor of the police station.

White was released on $3,000 unsecured bail following her arraignment on charges of institutional vandalism, simple assault, harassment, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.

The criminal complaint filed by police said: Officers responded to a report of a fight outside the Turkey Hill store on Main Street at 3:05 a.m. Upon arrival officers saw White and Alyssa Sabalesky fighting. White was later identified as the aggressor and Sabalesky the victim.

White appeared to be heavily intoxicated, slurring her words, having bloodshot eyes and the smell of alcoholic beverage on her breath. When an officer tried to place White in the back of a police car, she kicked the rear window and door and yelled and screamed alarming customers inside the store.

Sabalesky told police White was sitting behind the wheel of her vehicle in the parking lot and became combative. Sabalesky stated White punched her in the face. Sabalesky backed away from White and tried to avoid a physical confrontation, but had to defend herself, punching back twice. As police arrived she was trying to separate from White.

A store employee corroborated Sabalesky's account of the events. The employee said White took a bag of beef jerky from in the store, opened it and began eating from while refusing to pay for the item. The employee added White punched other customers who fled the store for their safety.

A female officer was called to search White and found no contraband. At the police station White spat on the floor numerous times before being taken to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

