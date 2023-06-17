Plymouth woman pleads guilty to federal drug offense

Jun. 17—SCRANTON — The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Candacelee Ellis, 37, of Plymouth, pleaded guilty to the charge of conspiracy to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl.

Ellis entered her guilty plea before U.S. District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani on Wednesday.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Ellis admitted to conspiring with other individuals to distribute between 160 grams and 280 grams of fentanyl in Luzerne County between 2019 and 2020. Ellis was indicted by a grand jury in August 2020 for fentanyl trafficking, according to a news release.

The investigation was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, the Kingston Police Department, Luzerne County Drug Task Force and the Pennsylvania State Police.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert J. O'Hara is prosecuting.

