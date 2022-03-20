PM and Chancellor signal a fuel duty cut as they pledge to tackle cost of living crisis in Spring Statement

The Chancellor, pictured with the Prime Minister, will give his Spring Statement on Wednesday - AFP

A cut in fuel duty has been signalled by Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, as they seek to ease the cost of living crisis facing families in the Spring Statement.

Expectations that the levy could be reduced by 5p a litre were raised after the Chancellor pledged to “stand by” hard-pressed householders facing “prohibitively expensive” petrol prices and the Prime Minister was said to be “pushing” for a cut for motorists.

Mr Sunak told the BBC’s Sunday Morning programme: “We recognise the importance of people being able to fill their cars up, and that not being prohibitively expensive.”

Asked if he would step in to help people cope with the cost of living crisis, he said: “Of course I am and people can judge me by my actions,” adding: “I will stand by them in the same way that I have done in the past couple of years. Where we can make a difference, of course we will.”

One Tory MP who has called for a cut in fuel duty, which currently stands at 58p per litre, said: “The Boris people seem to be much more getting it and are pushing it quite a bit.”

The comments come ahead of Mr Sunak’s “mini budget” on Wednesday, when he is expected to set out a series of measures to help ease the cost of living amid fears inflation could hit 10 per cent.

Ministers are understood to be considering plans to wipe out the 1.25 percentage point National Insurance (NI) tax rise for low earners by raising the threshold above which it is paid. There was speculation at the weekend that officials have been studying similar changes to income tax thresholds and allowances.

The Chancellor was also being urged to raise working age and pensioner benefits by a further five percentage points to 8.1 per cent.

A shake-up of corporation tax to boost investment by offering exemptions, and reform of business rates have already been flagged by Mr Sunak, although officials have played down the prospect of major Budget-style changes and suggested the statement will be “policy light”.

The Chancellor has come under intense pressure from backbenchers to cut fuel duty, with 50 MPs writing last week to demand the move.

The cost of a litre is up 50p on last year at a record 165.9p per litre for petrol and 177.3p per litre for diesel. The cost of filling a tank with petrol on Britain’s motorways has also passed the £100 barrier for the first time.

Yesterday, Mr Sunak, MP for Richmond in North Yorkshire, said he understood the problem as “I have a rural constituency. People are incredibly reliant on their cars. This is one of the biggest bills people face, watching it go up. We’re all seeing that, when we’re filling up our cars. I get that, that’s why we’ve frozen fuel duty already.”

An MP who has demanded a cut to the levy said: “We have been pushing NI and fuel duty. I think he’s got space because of the fiscal drag of freezing personal allowances and general increases in salary levels. He’s got a lot more headroom.”

Mr Sunak has accumulated at least £23 billion headroom from higher-than-expected tax receipts and a growing economy. Borrowing is also lower than expected by more than £20 billion.

A 5p cut would cost the Treasury around £2.5 billion a year, although the Resolution Foundation think tank said other nations including France, the Netherlands, Sweden, Ireland and some US states were offering rebates of up to 10p a litre, which would cost the Treasury £5 billion.

A fuel duty cut would gain wide-ranging support, with the highest-income households gaining the most in cash terms, because they are more likely to own cars and to drive a high mileage. However, those on lower incomes will fare better as a share of their existing incomes, the foundation said in a report on Monday.

Labour said it would vote for a fuel duty cut, but argued that ministers should be considering more radical measures to guard against cost of living demands, including axing the NI rise.

Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, said a 5p cut in fuel duty would “only reduce filling up the car with petrol by £2”. She told Sophy Ridge on Sky: “I don’t think that really rises to the scale of the challenge we face at the moment.”

Edmund King, the AA’s president, said there was a “strong case” for a fuel duty cut, but called for greater fuel price transparency to make sure it could be seen in forecourt charges.

Some ministers remain unhappy at the NI rise and the prospect of further interventions.

One Cabinet minister said inflation was: “something that is happening to Europe. It’s not just happening to us. No one likes inflation or the cost of living going up or any of the other things, but the truth is, it’s a problem that is being faced by many countries.”

They added: “We will do our very best to soften the blow, but it’s not unique to us. These are forces outside of a nation state’s control.”

The Brexit minister, Jacob Rees-Mogg, is understood to have pushed for supply-side reforms and Government efficiency, rather than “subsidies, benefits and bailouts”.