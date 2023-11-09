PM didn't clear Braverman's attack on police over protests

Rishi Sunak did not clear Home Secretary Suella Braverman's article attacking the Metropolitan Police for its handling of pro-Palestinian protests.

The PM's spokesperson said Downing Street is "looking into what happened" with the article.

But they added Mr Sunak had full confidence in the home secretary.

Writing in The Times, Ms Braverman accused the force of applying a "double standard" to its policing of protests.

She claimed aggressive right-wing protesters were "rightly met with a stern response", while "pro-Palestinian mobs" were "largely ignored".

Her comments have been condemned by former police officers and MPs.

"It was not agreed by Number 10," Mr Sunak's spokesperson said, when asked if the article was signed off by his top team.

The ministerial code says all major interviews and media appearances, both print and broadcast, should "be agreed with the No 10 Press Office".

The prime minister can punish a minister who is deemed to have breached the code. Options can range from demanding a public apology to sacking them.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has joined calls for Mr Sunak to sack Ms Braverman over the article.

Sir Keir accused the home secretary of undermining the police and said Mr Sunak was "too weak to do anything about it".