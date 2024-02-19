PM hails success of government hub three years on

A hub for civil servants in the heart of the north-east of England received cross-party praise and a visit from the prime minister last week.

Rishi Sunak mingled with staff at the Darlington Economic Campus (DEC) three years after he unveiled it in the 2021 Spring Budget.

The campus was set up under proposals to move 22,000 civil service jobs out of London.

The PM said it had attracted "a huge amount of talent", while Darlington's Labour leader said it is having a "positive impact" on the town.

'Brilliant'

The government hub is now home to more than 750 civil servants, mostly recruited from the North East.

By next year, more than 1,200 people are expected to be working at the DEC, across several government departments.

Rishi Sunak told staff he is excited to see what the coming years hold, adding: "I am inspired to see brilliant civil servants from different departments working to deliver a brighter future for Britain.

"In just three years, DEC has attracted a huge amount of talent from the local area and has established itself as a central hub of government policy making."

Darlington's council leader, Labour's Stephen Harker, said he is delighted at the positive impact the campus has had in the town.

He said: "It has brought a wide range of employment opportunities, most of which have been taken up by some of the many talented people in and around Darlington."

Mr Harker said the next stage of DEC's development - the building of a new office on Brunswick Street - will bring hundreds more jobs to the town when it is completed in 2026.

'Fulfilling careers'

Projects like the DEC mean people in the North East do not have to move to London to pursue their careers, according to Jo Crellin, director of economic security and trade relations at the Department for Busines and Trade.

She said: "The campus is a huge success and is ensuring that those in the North East wanting to have fulfilling careers up to the most senior levels of the Civil Service don't have to move down to London, but can do so right here in Darlington."

