PM Hotel Group Names Sage Patel to the Newly Created Role of Corporate Director of Capital Strategies

CHEVY CHASE, Md., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PM Hotel Group today announces the promotion of Sage Patel to the newly created role of Corporate Director of Capital Strategies. In this new position he will be responsible for developing, managing, and helping implement programs and projects that support PM Hotel Group's vision, drive improved hotel performance, and add owner value.

"As we continue to grow and identify opportunities to increase valuation through asset optimization and enhanced services and guest experiences, I am confident that Sage's combination of analytical thinking and creativity will help position us for successful innovation in this next chapter," said Joseph Bojanowski, President of PM Hotel Group.

Sage joined PM Hotel Group in 2018 as Senior Financial Analyst- Office of the President, partnering on business development, management initiatives and hotel underwriting including structuring, financing, closing and disposition for both acquisition and transition projects. Prior to joining PM Hotel Group, Sage was an investment banking analyst at BMO Capital Markets specializing in mergers & acquisitions and leveraged finance. He received his Master of Management in Hospitality from Cornell University's School of Hotel Administration and was recognized by Hotel Management Magazine in 2019 as one of the Thirty Under 30 Hotel Industry's Rising Stars.

About PM Hotel Group

A Top-15 hotel management company, PM Hotel Group has over two decades of experience building relationships with brands, partners, and third-party hotel owners. We have participated in the development and acquisition of more than $3 billion in premium-branded and independent hotel properties across the United States. As an operator, PM Hotel Group is committed to its core values of respect- for one another, our guests and the planet. We manage with a dedication to sustainability, a tradition of teamwork and a passion for innovation and entrepreneurship. At PM Hotel Group we know that our people are our greatest resource. By focusing on our associates and the communities in which we work, we deliver strong performance for our owners. Learn more at pmhotelgroup.com

