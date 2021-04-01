PM Johnson says France's COVID situation is sad and could spread to UK

Britain's PM Johnson holds a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic, in London
LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that the COVID-19 situation in France was very sad and experience had shown that the disease usually hit the United Kingdom a few weeks after it hurt France.

"I'm afraid you can see what's happening in France... It's very sad actually - it's very very sad," Johnson said. "When they get it in France and they get it bad, two or three weeks later it comes to us."

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, editing by Estelle Shirbon)

