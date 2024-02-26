PM refuses to commit to A64 improvements

Rishi Sunak told BBC Radio York there was a "clear case" for dualling the road

The Prime Minister has refused to commit to backing improvements to a major road in Yorkshire.

Campaigners have long called for more of the A64, which links Leeds, York and Scarborough, to be made into a dual carriageway to cut congestion and boost the economy.

National Highways has proposed upgrading a stretch of the road between Hopgrove and Barton-le-Willows.

But speaking to BBC Radio York on Monday, Rishi Sunak said the plans were still "being looked at".

It comes exactly a year after the roads minister said he was "hopeful" of the A64 being dualled.

Asked about improvements to the road specifically, Mr Sunak said: "There's a clear case for that.

"That's being looked at and has been for a while with the Department for Transport."

He said: "The local MPs are making a strong case for it and are in engagement with the department about when down the line the funding will be available to deliver that.

"So that's something that's under consideration."

Mr Sunak, who is MP for the North Yorkshire constituency of Richmond, added that there was "no firm deadline" for the scheme.

He added: "Obviously as a relatively local MP to that particular stretch I know the challenges that it poses."

The news comes as the government announced Yorkshire would get around £1bn of re-allocated HS2 money to spend on transport infrastructure projects on Monday.

Mr Sunak said local authorities would decide how and where to spend the cash.

