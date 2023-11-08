PM Shmyhal highlights Ukraine’s progress toward EU accession talks

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says that he has formally received the European Commission’s report from EU Ambassador to Ukraine, Katarina Mathernova, which recommended initiating negotiations for Ukraine’s accession to the European Union.

Shmyhal emphasized in a Telegram channel statement on Nov. 8 that Ukraine has swiftly executed “a series of crucial structural reforms” within just a year-and-a-half, with the government revising its legislation to bring it in line with EU law.

Ukraine is now tasked with preparing a National Program to adapt its legislation to EU standards by the end of the year, Shmyhal said.

On Nov. 8, the European Commission recommended starting negotiations for Ukraine and Moldova to join the EU.

Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, noted that Ukraine has completed “over 90%” of the necessary steps outlined by the Commission last year, particularly highlighting judicial reforms and efforts to combat corruption.

Brussels expects Ukraine and Moldova to conclude their reform efforts by March 2024.

In mid-December, the European Council is set to make a decision on whether to commence membership negotiations with Ukraine.

