PM Shmyhal: Switzerland contributes one-fifth of $530 million demining aid donation

Switzerland will contribute 100 million euros ($105 million) to Ukraine as part of a recently pledged international donation for demining assistance of almost 500 million euros ($530 million), Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Oct. 13.

The assistance package was presented at the International Donor Conference on Humanitarian Demining in Ukraine that took place in Zagreb on Oct. 11-12 with the participation of 35 countries and several international organizations.

The event was co-chaired by Croatia and Ukraine, the latter of which was represented by Shmyhal via video conference.

According to the prime minister, further individual contributions were pledged by Norway ($21 million), Sweden ($13 million), Croatia ($5 million), Austria ($2 million), and $1.6 million each by Slovenia and Spain.

Ukraine's head of government noted that these figures also take into account some of the previously announced donations.

"Ukraine thanks you for every contribution; this is our joint work for the safety of future generations," Shmyhal told the donors.

"The funds will be used for the purchase of survey and demining equipment. In addition, further assistance will come in the form of equipment and expert support."

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on March 1 that nearly one-third of Ukraine's territory had been mined since the start of the full-scale invasion.

According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, 250 people have been killed by mines in Ukraine since the start of the full-scale war, and over 500 have been injured or maimed.

The State Emergency Service earlier reported that after the end of the war, Ukraine would need at least 10 years to demine its territory.

