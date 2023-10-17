PM Shmyhal: US allocates $522 million to aid Ukraine’s energy system

The U.S. has allocated $522 million to purchase energy equipment for Ukraine and protect the country’s electricity infrastructure, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Oct. 16.

"We are on the brink of a challenging winter. Thanks to the support of our partners, we survived the most difficult heating season in our history (last year),” Shmyhal told regional and local officials at a meeting.

“This winter, we have both financial support and aid for energy (system’s) restoration.”

According to Shmyhal, Ukraine is almost 100% ready for the heating season. All nine units of Ukrainian nuclear power plants will be in operation during the autumn-winter period.

U.S. Special Representative for Economic Recovery in Ukraine Penny Pritzker also attended the meeting during her first visit to Ukraine since the appointment in September.

She met President Volodymyr Zelensky, discussing the U.S.’s involvement in the reconstruction of the Ukrainian energy system, among other topics.

On Oct. 8, the Ukrainian Air Force warned that Russia would likely launch a record number of drones against Ukraine as it seeks to destroy the country's energy infrastructure.

Moscow attempted such a strategy during the fall and winter of 2022-2023, which led to frequent blackouts and a lack of heating across the country.

