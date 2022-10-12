PMQs: Liz Truss pledges no public spending cuts as she defends mini-budget

Chris Mason & Sam Francis - BBC Politics
·3 min read

Liz Truss has said she is "absolutely" not planning public spending cuts.

Markets are waiting to find out how the government proposes to bring down debt, following the chancellor's tax cutting mini-budget last month.

Ms Truss told MPs the government would focus on reducing debt "not by cutting public spending but by making sure we spend public money well".

Sir Keir Starmer said the government's "borrowing spree" had left homeowners worried about their mortgages.

Speaking during Prime Minister's Questions, the Labour leader called for a reversal of the mini-budget, which set out plans for £43bn borrowing to fund tax cuts intended to stimulate economic growth.

Government borrowing costs have increased following market turmoil over the last month, and the Bank of England has warned interest rates could rise again.

Meanwhile, the Institute for Fiscal Studies think tank has warned that the chancellor will need to make spending cuts to put the country's finances on a sustainable path, saying the government would have to spend £60bn a year less by 2026-27.

The chancellor has promised the government's economic plan will be outlined on 31 October, accompanied by an assessment by the independent Office for Budget Responsibility.

During PMQs, Sir Keir asked Ms Truss if she stood by her pledge, made during her leadership election, that "I'm not planning public spending reductions".

The prime minister replied: "Absolutely. What we will make sure is that over the medium term the debt is falling. But we will do that not by cutting public spending but by making sure we spend public money well."

The government has previously said it was committed to spending settlements, set out in the 2021 Comprehensive Spending Review.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng said earlier this month: "I think it's a matter of good practice and really important that we stick within the envelope of the CSR."

The review set out plans for increases to public spending above inflation, but with prices now rising, with inflation at 9.9% in August, government department budgets will come under pressure.

The prime minister's official spokesman has so far refused to confirm whether departmental budgets would stick to the below inflation increases set out in the CSR.

Privately several senior government figures have acknowledged there will "belt tightening" in departmental budgets coming.

Reporters repeatedly asked if public money being spent on the energy price cap freeze explains how the government can say that there won't be spending cuts, when belts are expected to be tightened.

Given the size of the intervention in the energy markets, there would still be capacity for significant cuts in some budgets, while allowing the PM to accurately say that government spending overall has increased.

Starmer
Starmer

At PMQs, Sir Keir said the prime minister needs to "stop ducking responsibility".

He told her: "Does she think the public will ever forgive the Conservative Party if they keep on defending this madness and go ahead with their kamikaze budget?"

Ms Truss hit back, asking whether Labour would reverse the government's support for energy bills.

The PM said: "We are seeing interest rates rising globally in the face of Putin's appalling war in Ukraine.

"What we are making sure is that we protect our economy at this very difficult time internationally.

"As a result of our action - and this has been independently corroborated - we will see higher growth and lower inflation."

In the House of Commons later, answering questions from MPs on the economic situation, Chief Secretary to the Treasury Chris Philp said there would be "no real term cuts" to public spending.

"We do plan iron discipline when it comes to spending restraint," he added.

Treasury Select Committee chair Mel Stride called on the Treasury to "come forward with a further rowing back" on the tax announcements in the mini-budget.

Mr Stride, who is Conservative MP for Central Devon, said the Chancellor has "a huge challenge" reassuring the markets ahead of his 31 October announcement.

"He has to get the fiscal rules right, he has to come forward with spending restraint and revenue raisers that are politically deliverable," Mr Stride said.

Data pic on departmental spending
Data pic on departmental spending

Recommended Stories

  • Kobe Steel's U.S. unit signs technology deal with Sweden's H2 Green Steel

    Japanese steelmaker Kobe Steel Ltd said on Wednesday its U.S. unit, Midrex Technologies, has signed a contract with Swedish steel venture H2 Green Steel to supply its technology for a direct reduced iron (DRI) plant running on 100% hydrogen. H2 Green Steel plans to build a fossil fuel-free steel plant in Sweden, including a hydrogen facility, to make green steel that could reduce 95% of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions compared with traditional steelmaking using a blast furnace. Cutting carbon emissions from steelmaking, which accounts for about 7% to 9% of global CO2 emissions, is a key effort to fight climate change.

  • USAID sent firefighter uniforms to Cuba after devastating oil fire. Where are they?

    Frequently accused by Cuban government officials of supporting dissidents and plotting to overthrow the regime, the U.S. Agency for International Development recently took what seems an unprecedented step and sent personal protective equipment for firefighters to Cuba following a devastating fire at an oil storage facility in August.

  • Airbus 'turns page' on Brexit but presses UK on helicopters, space

    LONDON (Reuters) -The head of planemaker Airbus "turned the page" on the planemker's past opposition to Brexit and pledged to keep wings production in Britain, but said the European aerospace giant hoped to be "better understood" on helicopters and space. Chief Executive Guillaume Faury was speaking to a London audience of executives at the UK Aviation Club shortly before sources said he met British business minister Jacob Rees-Mogg and Prime Minister Liz Truss. Airbus declined comment on Faury's schedule.

  • What is the Supreme Court? Everything you need to know about the SCOTUS and its justices

    What exactly is the Supreme Court? Here's what you need to know about the highest court in the United States, its justices and more.

  • Boris Johnson paid $350,000 for 30-minute speech and fireside chat

    Boris Johnson was given a standing ovation after he made his first appearance on the American corporate speaking circuit.

  • Middle-aged, middle-income households facing economic hit, expert warns

    The government was told surging interest rates are making 'anyone with mortgages worse off'.

  • EXPLAINER: What caused UK's economic crisis and what's next?

    Prime Minister Liz Truss took office last month promising to reenergize the British economy and put the nation on a path to “long-term success.” Instead, her tenure so far has been marred by turmoil as mortgage rates soared, the pound fell to record lows and chaos in bond markets threatened the country’s financial stability. While Truss came to power at a difficult time — facing a cost-of-living crisis, the war in Ukraine and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic — her decision to announce 105 billion pounds ($116 billion) of tax cuts and spending increases without providing details on how she would pay for it spooked markets concerned about soaring public debt.

  • No Joke: Comedians Eric André and Clayton English Sue Atlanta Airport

    Comedians Eric André and Clayton English are suing a police program at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Lawyers for the pair took legal action on Tuesday in federal court, accusing Clayton County police of illegally stopping and racially profiling the men.

  • Black comedians sue over drug search program at Atlanta airport

    Comedians Eric André and Clayton English are challenging a police program at the Atlanta airport they say violates the constitutional rights of airline passengers, particularly Black fliers, through racial profiling and coercive searches just as they are about to board their planes.

  • Iran escalates brutal crackdown on protesters

    Anti-government protests are now targeting the lifeblood of Iran's economy -- oil and gas production. Some oil and gas workers have joined the protests as activists say the government's crackdown is getting more brutal. Roxana Saberi reports.

  • Who is Sergei Surovikin? Meet Putin's new top general for Ukraine

    Vladimir Putin appointed Gen. Sergei Surovikin as Russia's first general commander of troops in Ukraine. He has proven himself willing to commit brutality against civilians.

  • ECB’s Lagarde calls for more international ‘cooperation’ in tackling inflation

    European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde on Wednesday criticized the fiscal policies of some European countries as counterproductive to the fight against inflation.

  • California governor's wife among accusers at Weinstein trial

    Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and actor who is married to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, is among the accusers of Harvey Weinstein who will testify at his rape and sexual assault trial that began Monday, her attorney said. “Like many other women, my client was sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein at a purported business meeting that turned out to be a trap," Newsom's attorney Elizabeth Fegan said in a statement.

  • Putin’s Megalomania Is to Blame For Massive ‘Strategic Errors’ in Ukraine, Says Top Spy

    ILYA PITALEV/GettyRussian President Vladimir Putin’s unchallenged power has led to catastrophic “strategic errors” that have been a disaster for the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine, according to one of Britain’s most senior spy chiefs.Sir Jeremy Fleming, the head of the U.K.’s Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), is set to give a damning analysis of Putin’s leadership during a rare public speech in London on Tuesday. The boss of Britain’s equivalent of the NSA will also say that “Russia’

  • Kaley Cuoco Almost Literally Lost Her Leg In An Equestrian Accident In 2010, And She Revealed What Happened

    It sounds like Kaley's accident also almost meant the end of The Big Bang Theory, which is pretty intense.View Entire Post ›

  • Christopher Meloni is ‘enjoying the ride’ as a sex symbol: ‘I’m 61 years old and a zaddy’

    "It's a second act to a certain degree," the actor says of the world's obsession with his body.

  • Liz Truss: Ministers working on energy-saving plan

    The government had previously pulled plans for a public information campaign to cut energy use.

  • Justice Dept. asks court to deny Trump plea over FBI search

    The Biden administration on Tuesday urged the Supreme Court to steer clear of a legal fight over classified documents seized during an FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Florida estate. The high court is weighing an emergency appeal from Trump asking it to overturn a lower court ruling and permit an independent arbiter, or special master, to review the roughly 100 documents with classified markings that were taken in the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago. The Justice Department said in a 32-page filing that Trump's claim has no merit, noting the case involves “extraordinarily sensitive government records.”

  • 'Help Me': Mike Lee Begs Mitt Romney For An Endorsement

    Romney is the only GOP senator who hasn’t endorsed Lee’s reelection, citing his relationship with Lee's opponent, independent candidate Evan McMullin.

  • After boat sinks in Gulf, Louisiana fishermen fend off shark by poking it in the eyes

    Two anglers whose boat sank over the weekend in the Gulf of Mexico clung to an improvised float and fought off sharks while the third swam for help.