PnB Rock: Father and son pair charged with rapper's murder

PnB Rock was shot dead at a restaurant while having lunch with his girlfriend

A father and son have been charged with the murder of rapper PnB Rock.

The musician, 30, was shot dead at a Los Angeles waffle house on 12 September.

Authorities say Freddie Lee Trone, 40, and his 17-year-old son were each charged with one count of murder, two counts of second-degree robbery and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery.

Mr Trone's wife Shauntel has also been arrested and charged with one count of being an accessory after the fact.

PnB, real name Rakim Hasheem Allen, rose to fame with the release of his 2016 hit Selfish and had collaborated with artists including Ed Sheeran.

He was having lunch with his girlfriend on the day of the shooting when a gunman approached the pair at Roscoe's House of Chicken and Waffles in south LA.

Police said the suspect demanded they hand over valuables shortly before he opened fire, removed items from the victim then fled in a waiting getaway car.

PnB suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead in hospital 45 minutes later.

The teenager, who name was not published in the charge announcement, made his initial appearance in a juvenile court and is scheduled to return on 19 October for a pre-trial hearing.

Los Angeles's top prosecutor, District Attorney George Gascón said PnB's killing had "dimmed a bright light in the lives of his fans, friends and most importantly his family.

"The accused individuals' alleged actions in this case were heartless and cruel and robbed the world of Mr Allen's talents."

PnB Rock and Post Malone in New York in 2017

Tributes flooded in for PnB after his death, from artists including Drake, who posted a photo of the two together on his Instagram story.

Rapper Offset posted a Twitter tribute urging followers to pray for PnB's two children, with Nicki Minaj calling him "a pleasure to work with".

PnB Rock was born in Philadelphia in 1991, going on to record two studio albums, Catch These Vibes and Trapstar Turnt PopStar.

He released his final song, Luv Me Again, just two days before the shooting.

Story continues

Newsbeat

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.