PNC arena plans more than $3 billion in coming years

Welcome to TechCrunch Crypto, formerly known as Chain Reaction. Hello and welcome back to the third edition of the new and improved TechCrunch Crypto newsletter. As January came to an end, hackers got busy and stole a lot of XRP tokens, Polygon did layoffs, new reports show demand for AI and blockchain to work together, Ethereum developer interest hit new highs last year and Tether reported record profit from the fourth quarter of 2023.