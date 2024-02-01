PNC arena plans more than $3 billion in coming years
After four consecutive quarters of revenue decline, Apple reported its first period of revenue growth today.
Reality Labs, Meta’s division for AR, VR and the metaverse, just had its best quarter yet despite continuing its multibillion-dollar losing streak.
Volvo, owned by China’s Geely, reported deliveries surged in 2023 to 708K cars, resulting in SEK 399.3 billion ($38.37 billion) in revenue, a 21% jump from a year ago.
Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company is investing in AI capabilities and will announce more details later this year.
McIlroy's drop would have been legal, until last year.
Ferrari shares are charging higher today after the Italian luxury automaker reported Q4 sales results that topped expectations and sees momentum continuing in 2024.
Get the right tools so that you can get out of the kitchen and in front of the TV — even if it's just for the commercials.
Here are some of the best travel credit cards available right now, whether you’re looking for everyday rewards or luxury benefits.
Hamilton left McLaren for Mercedes ahead of the 2013 season. It was an audacious move that paid off handsomely and now, he's making a similar move to Ferrari.
When teens are blowing their allowance on (or begging for) "it" items like Stanley tumblers or skin care, what should parents do?
The actress says this cream is 'deeply, deeply hydrating.'
Welcome to TechCrunch Crypto, formerly known as Chain Reaction. Hello and welcome back to the third edition of the new and improved TechCrunch Crypto newsletter. As January came to an end, hackers got busy and stole a lot of XRP tokens, Polygon did layoffs, new reports show demand for AI and blockchain to work together, Ethereum developer interest hit new highs last year and Tether reported record profit from the fourth quarter of 2023.
The trendy cups are selling out everywhere, but this guy is somehow available. Shoppers say it's worth the hype.
Luxury sports car maker Ferrari reassured investors on Thursday that its revenues and core earnings would keep growing this year, supported by a strong order book stretching across 2025.
Ohtani is one of the most valuable assets in sports from a marketing and cultural perspective, but there are some surprising ways the Dodgers won't benefit from having him in the lineup.
With tax season comes a lot of financial anxiety. Here's why — and how to get through it.
Snap is recalling all of its Pixy drones after four reports of its batteries overheating, according to the company and the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).
Elliott Management, the investment management firm known for its aggressive governance tactics, has built a roughly 13% position in Etsy's stock, CNBC reports -- a mix of shares and options. It makes Elliott Etsy's largest investor after Vanguard, which has an 11% share, and the asset management giant BlackRock (5%). The company announced this morning that Marc Steinberg, an Elliot partner, will join the 10-person board effective February 5.
Brad Bohannon was fired in May after he gave a friend information about his team as the friend attempted to wager $100,000 against Alabama.
U.S. access and identity management giant Okta has said it is laying off approximately 400 employees, or 7% of its global workforce. The layoffs come almost exactly a year to the day after Okta announced plans to reduce its workforce by 5%, about 300 employees. In an email sent to employees, which Okta shared with TechCrunch, Okta chief executive Todd McKinnon said that the decision was necessary for the San Francisco-based organization to grow profitably.