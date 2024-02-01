PNC Bank in East Stroudsburg closing this spring

A wave of PNC bank closures nationwide will shut down another local branch in East Stroudsburg.

The PNC branch at 60 Washington St. is one of 20 locations scheduled to close this year, including four in Pennsylvania. More than 200 other locations were closed across the country last year.

According to the Office of the Comptroller of Currency, which mandates banks to report any closures or openings of bank branches, the East Stroudsburg location is one of the four scheduled to close in Pennsylvania. It also reflected 19 of the 2023 closures were also located in Pennsylvania.

Monroe County has seen the closures of multiple PNC branches in recent years, including the Eagle Valley Mall location on Skyline Drive in East Stroudsburg, the 43 N. 6th St. location in Stroudsburg and the 1950 Route 940 location in Pocono Pines.

Jason Beyersdorfer, the regional communications contact for PNC, confirmed that the branch at 60 Washington Street will close on Friday, April 19. He said customers would be notified and directed to the PNC branch located at 1110 N. 9th St. in Stroud Township.

Beyersdorfer explained in a statement, "PNC recognizes that branches play a key role in how we provide solutions to our clients alongside our other channels. That’s why we continually study customer and prospect transaction patterns to determine how we can most effectively meet the needs of our communities. As a result, we have made significant investments in our PNC branch footprint over the past five years and continue building new branches and renovating existing locations. At the same time, we also make decisions to close branches as customer needs evolve."

Maria Francis covers K-12 education and real estate, housing and development for the Pocono Record. Reach her at mfrancis@poconorecord.com.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: PNC to close East Stroudsburg branch in April