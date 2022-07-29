PNC Bank Launches Community Advisory Council With 17 New Members Appointed

Community Leaders Selected to Help Steer Bank's $88 Billion Community Benefits Plan

PITTSBURGH --News Direct-- PNC Financial Services Group

PITTSBURGH, July 29, 2022 /3BL Media/ -- PNC Bank announced the formation of a new national Community Advisory Council (CAC) with the appointment of 17 members, who will provide ongoing guidance for the Bank's community lending, investment, and service efforts in support of PNC's four-year Community Benefits Plan.

"The deep knowledge and personal experience each member of the Advisory Council brings will be invaluable to our ongoing efforts to bring much needed capital to low- and moderate-communities and communities of color throughout our expanded footprint," said Richard Bynum, PNC chief corporate responsibility officer.

Under the national Community Benefits Plan, PNC committed to forming an advisory council comprised of appointed local executives, community leaders, representatives of nonprofit organizations and other community stakeholders from across the bank's footprint. The PNC CAC members announced today represent a broad range of expertise in community investment lending and services, small business development, and neighborhood revitalization from 11 states.

Beginning with its inaugural meeting in July, the CAC will meet semi-annually to discuss emerging areas of community needs and to collaborate with the bank to advance its home lending, small business lending, and community investment commitments as outlined in the Community Benefits Plan.

"We're committed to working with our newest advisory council members to address relevant community issues in our markets, to identify opportunities to bring the plan to life for residents and neighborhoods in our footprint, and to help build a more equitable future for all," said Rey Ocañas, PNC executive vice president and director of PNC's Community Development Banking.

Members of the 2022 PNC Community Advisory Council are:

Story continues

Joseph B. Anderson , TAG Holdings, LLC, Wixom, MI

Seema Agnani , National Coalition for Asian Pacific American Community Development, Washington, DC

Nick Mitchell Bennett , CDC of Brownsville, Brownsville, TX

Marla Bilonick , National Association for Latino Community Asset Builders, Washington, DC

Barbara Busch , Working In Neighborhoods, Cincinnati, OH

Carri Cowan , Bright Horizon Ventures, Mitchellville, MD

Catherine Crosby , Town Manager, Apex, North Carolina

Bob Dickerson , Birmingham Business Resource Center, Birmingham, AL

Jonathan Encarnacion , UPMC for You, Reading, PA

Ismael Guerrero , Mercy Housing, Denver, CO

Luis Granados , Mission Economic Development Agency, San Francisco, CA

Matt Hull , Texas Association of CDCs, Austin, TX

Gustavo Lasala , PeopleFund, Austin, TX

Lisa Mensah , Opportunity Finance Network, Washington, DC

Darel Ross , Start Garden, Grand Rapids, MI

Mo Smith , Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease LLP, Washington, DC

Jesse Van Tol, National Community Reinvestment Coalition, Washington, DC

PNC's Community Benefits Plan will provide $88 billion in loans and investments and other financial support to bolster economic opportunity for low- and moderate-income people and neighborhoods, as well as people and communities of color over a four-year period beginning Jan. 1, 2022. For more information about PNC's commitment to our employees, customers, communities and environment, please see the most recent Corporate Social Responsibility report at www.pnc.com.

PNC Bank, N.A., is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC). PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

CONTACT: Asia Rambo(404) 495-6386asia.rambo@pnc.com

SOURCE PNC Bank

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from PNC Financial Services Group on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/pnc-bank-launches-community-advisory-council-with-17-new-members-appointed-625625473