PNC changing 1,000-plus branches to automated model

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. on Tuesday said it will convert more than 60% of its branches to a new automated model by the end of 2026.

Basic transactions previously conducted by a teller will now be completed via ATMs and video banking.

The initiative is already underway at 30 branches with another 50 slated for conversion in October.

In Pittsburgh, PNC’s Oakland branch and downtown location at Fifth Avenue Place will begin moving to the new model this spring and summer, respectively. As of March 31, PNC operated 2,600 branches across the country.

