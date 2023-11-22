PNC to cut 19 branches in February

Nothing like getting a headstart on the new year.

PNC has finished branch cut announcements for 2023, which may be a record year for the nation’s sixth-largest bank.

But it has just filed regulatory applications to close several in early 2024.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC) is shuttering 19 branches across multiple states and the hardest-hit is Pennsylvania.

Five locations across the commonwealth will close, including one near Pittsburgh, PNC’s headquarters city. It also plans to cut four sites in Illinois, three in Texas, two in Alabama and in New Jersey, plus one in Ohio, Florida and Indiana.

All will close on Friday, Feb. 16, a PNC spokesperson confirmed.

The local branch is in New Castle, north of Pittsburgh, at Two North Mill Street. The receiving branch, also in New Castle, is at 2802 Wilmington Road.

Click here for a full list of closures from the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Mon Incline out of service ‘until further notice’ Petition claims Washington’s 1st Black mayor-elect inflated votes Steelers fans react to Matt Canada’s firing VIDEO: ‘It’s a devastating loss’: Family, friends remember mother of 2 killed in Washington County crash DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts