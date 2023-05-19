PNC discount parking perk for Pittsburgh employees succeeds free pilot program

PNC’s parking perk pilot has finished with flying colors. Now the freebie tested with employees downtown from a handful of departments has morphed, as planned, into parking at a discounted rate.

And it could be deployed in other parts of the bank’s national footprint.

“It is a company priority to have employees returning to the office, and we hope the new discounted parking program will make it even easier for employees to gather and collaborate together in person at our downtown Pittsburgh offices,” PNC said on Thursday.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Homeless man found stabbed to death, Pittsburgh police say Shell Cracker Plant in Beaver County will be in ‘shutdown mode’ for weeks to come Eric Fairman: Former teacher, coach sentenced after taking plea deal for sex abuse charges VIDEO: Victim identified, suspect named in fatal Neville Township shooting DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts