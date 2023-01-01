The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) insiders sold US$2.9m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

The fact that multiple The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At PNC Financial Services Group

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive VP and Head of Corporate & Institutional Banking, Michael Lyons, for US$1.0m worth of shares, at about US$183 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$158. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In total, PNC Financial Services Group insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

PNC Financial Services Group Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of PNC Financial Services Group shares. In total, Executive VP Deborah Guild dumped US$452k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. PNC Financial Services Group insiders own 0.3% of the company, currently worth about US$217m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At PNC Financial Services Group Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought PNC Financial Services Group stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. On the plus side, PNC Financial Services Group makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with PNC Financial Services Group and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

