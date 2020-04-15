PNC Reports First Quarter 2020 Net Income of $915 Million, $1.95 Diluted EPS

Supporting customers, communities and employees

Continued strong capital and liquidity

PITTSBURGH , April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) today reported:















For the quarter













1Q20

4Q19

1Q19

Net income $ millions











$915

$1,381

$1,271

Diluted earnings per common share











$1.95

$2.97

$2.61













"In these unprecedented times that we are collectively experiencing, PNC remains

squarely focused on meeting the needs of our customers and addressing the specific

challenges of those facing hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic. We are

continuing our legacy of supporting the communities we serve, committing $30 million

to relief programs, while implementing broad measures to keep our employees safe,

with minimal disruption to our customers. PNC also is supporting the broader financial

system at a critical time and fulfilling an important role, along with other banks, by

serving as facilitator of government stimulus programs. Our results for the first quarter

were good, but the extraordinary changes in the economic backdrop occurring in

March and the implications of the broad-based response to the COVID-19 outbreak

had a material impact on our provision for credit losses. With our strong capital and

liquidity and leading technology, we will continue to serve our stakeholders while

navigating the current challenges."

Bill Demchak, PNC Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Economic Environment

The COVID-19 outbreak and public health response to contain it have resulted in recessionary economic and financial market conditions as of the end of the first quarter that did not exist at the beginning of the quarter. During March 2020 in response, the Federal Reserve reduced the federal funds rate 1.5 percentage points to .00 to .25 percent. The recession that has started in the U.S. as a result of government-mandated closures and stay at home orders is significantly impacting the U.S. labor market, consumer spending and business investment. As a result, the U.S. government enacted the CARES Act, the largest economic stimulus package in the nation's history in an effort to lessen the impact of COVID-19 on consumers and businesses.

Income Statement Highlights

First quarter 2020 compared with fourth quarter 2019

Net income was $915 million , a decrease of $466 million driven by a higher provision for credit losses.

, a decrease of driven by a higher provision for credit losses. Total revenue of $4.5 billion declined $92 million , or 2 percent.

declined , or 2 percent. Net interest income of $2.5 billion increased $23 million , or 1 percent, primarily due to lower rates on deposits and borrowings and higher loan and securities balances partially offset by lower loan and other earning asset yields and one less day in the first quarter.

increased , or 1 percent, primarily due to lower rates on deposits and borrowings and higher loan and securities balances partially offset by lower loan and other earning asset yields and one less day in the first quarter. Noninterest income of $2.0 billion decreased $115 million , or 5 percent.

decreased , or 5 percent. Noninterest expense of $2.5 billion decreased $219 million , or 8 percent, primarily due to lower incentive compensation and benefits expense, the impact of fourth quarter equipment write-offs and lower marketing expense.

decreased , or 8 percent, primarily due to lower incentive compensation and benefits expense, the impact of fourth quarter equipment write-offs and lower marketing expense. Provision for credit losses of $914 million , which was calculated under the Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) accounting standard effective January 1, 2020 , increased $693 million primarily due to the significant economic impact of COVID-19 and loan growth.

the Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) accounting standard effective the significant economic impact of COVID-19 and loan growth. The effective tax rate declined to 13.7 percent for the first quarter compared with 15.1 percent for the fourth quarter primarily due to the benefit from resolution of certain tax matters and the impact of lower pretax earnings.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Loans at March 31, 2020 increased $24.8 billion , or 10 percent, to $264.6 billion compared with December 31, 2019 . Commercial lending balances increased $24.1 billion , or 15 percent, reflecting higher utilization of loan commitments near quarter end driven by the economic impact of COVID-19. Consumer lending balances increased $.7 billion .

increased , or 10 percent, to compared with . Commercial lending balances increased , or 15 percent, reflecting higher utilization of loan commitments near quarter end driven by the economic impact of COVID-19. Consumer lending balances increased . Average loans increased $4.7 billion , or 2 percent, to $243.6 billion in the first quarter compared with the fourth quarter.

, or 2 percent, to in the first quarter compared with the fourth quarter. Credit quality performance:

Deposits at March 31, 2020 increased $16.7 billion , or 6 percent, to $305.2 billion compared with December 31, 2019 as higher commercial deposits near quarter end reflected liquidity maintained by customers due to the economic impact of COVID-19.

increased , or 6 percent, to compared with as higher commercial deposits near quarter end reflected liquidity maintained by customers due to the economic impact of COVID-19. Investment securities at March 31, 2020 increased $3.7 billion , or 4 percent, to $90.5 billion compared with December 31, 2019 .

increased , or 4 percent, to compared with . Balances held with the Federal Reserve of $19.6 billion at March 31, 2020 decreased $3.6 billion compared with December 31, 2019 , and first quarter average balances of $17.3 billion decreased $5.7 billion compared with the fourth quarter.

at decreased compared with , and first quarter average balances of decreased compared with the fourth quarter. PNC returned $1.9 billion of capital to shareholders in the first quarter through repurchases of 10.1 million common shares for $1.4 billion and dividends on common shares of $.5 billion .

of capital to shareholders in the first quarter through repurchases of 10.1 million common shares for and dividends on common shares of . PNC maintained strong capital and liquidity positions.

Earnings Summary











In millions, except per share data

1Q20



4Q19



1Q19

Net income

$ 915



$ 1,381



$ 1,271

Net income attributable to diluted common shares

$ 839



$ 1,302



$ 1,189

Diluted earnings per common share

$ 1.95



$ 2.97



$ 2.61

Average diluted common shares outstanding

430



438



456

Return on average assets

.89 %

1.33 %

1.34 % Return on average common equity

7.51 %

11.54 %

11.13 % Book value per common share Quarter end $ 106.70



$ 104.59



$ 98.47

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) Quarter end $ 84.93



$ 83.30



$ 78.07

Cash dividends declared per common share

$ 1.15



$ 1.15



$ .95

















CONSOLIDATED REVENUE REVIEW



















Revenue









Change Change











1Q20 vs 1Q20 vs In millions 1Q20



4Q19



1Q19

4Q19 1Q19 Net interest income $ 2,511



$ 2,488



$ 2,475

1 % 1 % Noninterest income 2,006



2,121



1,811

(5) % 11 % Total revenue $ 4,517



$ 4,609



$ 4,286

(2) % 5 %

















Total revenue for the first quarter of 2020 decreased $92 million compared with the fourth quarter as lower noninterest income was partially offset by higher net interest income. In the comparison with first quarter 2019, total revenue increased $231 million due to higher noninterest income and net interest income.

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2020 increased $23 million compared with the fourth quarter primarily due to lower rates on deposits and borrowings and higher loan and securities balances partially offset by lower loan and other earning asset yields and one less day in the first quarter. Net interest income increased $36 million compared with the first quarter of 2019 as lower rates on borrowings and deposits, higher loan and securities balances and one additional day in first quarter 2020 were substantially offset by lower yields on loans, securities and other earning assets. The net interest margin increased to 2.84 percent for the first quarter of 2020 from 2.78 percent for the fourth quarter due to lower rates on deposits and borrowings and higher securities yields partially offset by lower loan yields. The margin decreased from 2.98 percent in the first quarter of 2019 as a result of lower yields on earning assets partially offset by lower funding costs.

Noninterest Income









Change Change











1Q20 vs 1Q20 vs In millions 1Q20



4Q19



1Q19

4Q19 1Q19 Asset management $ 382



$ 504



$ 437

(24) % (13) % Consumer services 377



390



371

(3) % 2 % Corporate services 526



499



462

5 % 14 % Residential mortgage 210



87



65

141 % 223 % Service charges on deposits 168



185



168

(9) %

Other 343



456



308

(25) % 11 %

$ 2,006



$ 2,121



$ 1,811

(5) % 11 %

















Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2020 decreased $115 million compared with the fourth quarter. Asset management revenue, including PNC's equity investment in BlackRock, decreased $122 million reflecting the impact of BlackRock's previously announced charitable contribution and lower average equity markets. Consumer services decreased $13 million and service charges on deposits declined $17 million due to seasonally lower transaction volumes and activity as well as fees waived related to the economic impact of COVID-19. Corporate services grew $27 million as a result of higher merger and acquisition advisory fees and a higher benefit from commercial mortgage servicing rights valuation, net of economic hedge. Residential mortgage revenue increased $123 million due to a higher benefit from residential mortgage servicing rights valuation, net of economic hedge, as well as higher loan sales revenue and servicing fees. Other noninterest income decreased $113 million primarily due to negative valuation adjustments of private equity investments in the first quarter compared with positive valuations in the fourth quarter and the impact of a fourth quarter gain on the sale of proprietary mutual funds partially offset by higher net securities gains, which were $182 million in the first quarter.