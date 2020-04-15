PNC Reports First Quarter 2020 Net Income of $915 Million, $1.95 Diluted EPS

Supporting customers, communities and employees
Continued strong capital and liquidity
PITTSBURGH , April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) today reported:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the quarter
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q20
|
|
4Q19
|
|
1Q19
|
|
Net income $ millions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$915
|
|
$1,381
|
|
$1,271
|
|
Diluted earnings per common share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$1.95
|
|
$2.97
|
|
$2.61
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
"In these unprecedented times that we are collectively experiencing, PNC remains
Economic Environment
The COVID-19 outbreak and public health response to contain it have resulted in recessionary economic and financial market conditions as of the end of the first quarter that did not exist at the beginning of the quarter. During March 2020 in response, the Federal Reserve reduced the federal funds rate 1.5 percentage points to .00 to .25 percent. The recession that has started in the U.S. as a result of government-mandated closures and stay at home orders is significantly impacting the U.S. labor market, consumer spending and business investment. As a result, the U.S. government enacted the CARES Act, the largest economic stimulus package in the nation's history in an effort to lessen the impact of COVID-19 on consumers and businesses.
Income Statement Highlights
First quarter 2020 compared with fourth quarter 2019
- Net income was $915 million , a decrease of $466 million driven by a higher provision for credit losses.
- Total revenue of $4.5 billion declined $92 million , or 2 percent.
- Net interest income of $2.5 billion increased $23 million , or 1 percent, primarily due to lower rates on deposits and borrowings and higher loan and securities balances partially offset by lower loan and other earning asset yields and one less day in the first quarter.
- Noninterest income of $2.0 billion decreased $115 million , or 5 percent.
- Noninterest expense of $2.5 billion decreased $219 million , or 8 percent, primarily due to lower incentive compensation and benefits expense, the impact of fourth quarter equipment write-offs and lower marketing expense.
- Provision for credit losses of $914 million , which was calculated under the Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) accounting standard effective January 1, 2020 , increased $693 million primarily due to the significant economic impact of COVID-19 and loan growth.
- The effective tax rate declined to 13.7 percent for the first quarter compared with 15.1 percent for the fourth quarter primarily due to the benefit from resolution of certain tax matters and the impact of lower pretax earnings.
Balance Sheet Highlights
- Loans at March 31, 2020 increased $24.8 billion , or 10 percent, to $264.6 billion compared with December 31, 2019 . Commercial lending balances increased $24.1 billion , or 15 percent, reflecting higher utilization of loan commitments near quarter end driven by the economic impact of COVID-19. Consumer lending balances increased $.7 billion .
- Average loans increased $4.7 billion , or 2 percent, to $243.6 billion in the first quarter compared with the fourth quarter.
- Credit quality performance:
- Deposits at March 31, 2020 increased $16.7 billion , or 6 percent, to $305.2 billion compared with December 31, 2019 as higher commercial deposits near quarter end reflected liquidity maintained by customers due to the economic impact of COVID-19.
- Investment securities at March 31, 2020 increased $3.7 billion , or 4 percent, to $90.5 billion compared with December 31, 2019 .
- Balances held with the Federal Reserve of $19.6 billion at March 31, 2020 decreased $3.6 billion compared with December 31, 2019 , and first quarter average balances of $17.3 billion decreased $5.7 billion compared with the fourth quarter.
- PNC returned $1.9 billion of capital to shareholders in the first quarter through repurchases of 10.1 million common shares for $1.4 billion and dividends on common shares of $.5 billion .
- PNC maintained strong capital and liquidity positions.
|
Earnings Summary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In millions, except per share data
|
|
1Q20
|
|
|
4Q19
|
|
|
1Q19
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
915
|
|
|
$
|
1,381
|
|
|
$
|
1,271
|
|
Net income attributable to diluted common shares
|
|
$
|
839
|
|
|
$
|
1,302
|
|
|
$
|
1,189
|
|
Diluted earnings per common share
|
|
$
|
1.95
|
|
|
$
|
2.97
|
|
|
$
|
2.61
|
|
Average diluted common shares outstanding
|
|
430
|
|
|
438
|
|
|
456
|
|
Return on average assets
|
|
.89
|
%
|
|
1.33
|
%
|
|
1.34
|
%
|
Return on average common equity
|
|
7.51
|
%
|
|
11.54
|
%
|
|
11.13
|
%
|
Book value per common share
|
Quarter end
|
$
|
106.70
|
|
|
$
|
104.59
|
|
|
$
|
98.47
|
|
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
|
Quarter end
|
$
|
84.93
|
|
|
$
|
83.30
|
|
|
$
|
78.07
|
|
Cash dividends declared per common share
|
|
$
|
1.15
|
|
|
$
|
1.15
|
|
|
$
|
.95
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Consolidated Financial Highlights accompanying this news release include additional information regarding reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to reported (GAAP) amounts. This information supplements results as reported in accordance with GAAP and should not be viewed in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP results. Fee income, a non-GAAP financial measure, refers to noninterest income in the following categories: asset management, consumer services, corporate services, residential mortgage and service charges on deposits. Information in this news release, including the financial tables, is unaudited.
|
CONSOLIDATED REVENUE REVIEW
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q20 vs
|
1Q20 vs
|
In millions
|
1Q20
|
|
|
4Q19
|
|
|
1Q19
|
|
4Q19
|
1Q19
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
2,511
|
|
|
$
|
2,488
|
|
|
$
|
2,475
|
|
1
|
%
|
1
|
%
|
Noninterest income
|
2,006
|
|
|
2,121
|
|
|
1,811
|
|
(5)
|
%
|
11
|
%
|
Total revenue
|
$
|
4,517
|
|
|
$
|
4,609
|
|
|
$
|
4,286
|
|
(2)
|
%
|
5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total revenue for the first quarter of 2020 decreased $92 million compared with the fourth quarter as lower noninterest income was partially offset by higher net interest income. In the comparison with first quarter 2019, total revenue increased $231 million due to higher noninterest income and net interest income.
Net interest income for the first quarter of 2020 increased $23 million compared with the fourth quarter primarily due to lower rates on deposits and borrowings and higher loan and securities balances partially offset by lower loan and other earning asset yields and one less day in the first quarter. Net interest income increased $36 million compared with the first quarter of 2019 as lower rates on borrowings and deposits, higher loan and securities balances and one additional day in first quarter 2020 were substantially offset by lower yields on loans, securities and other earning assets. The net interest margin increased to 2.84 percent for the first quarter of 2020 from 2.78 percent for the fourth quarter due to lower rates on deposits and borrowings and higher securities yields partially offset by lower loan yields. The margin decreased from 2.98 percent in the first quarter of 2019 as a result of lower yields on earning assets partially offset by lower funding costs.
|
Noninterest Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q20 vs
|
1Q20 vs
|
In millions
|
1Q20
|
|
|
4Q19
|
|
|
1Q19
|
|
4Q19
|
1Q19
|
Asset management
|
$
|
382
|
|
|
$
|
504
|
|
|
$
|
437
|
|
(24)
|
%
|
(13)
|
%
|
Consumer services
|
377
|
|
|
390
|
|
|
371
|
|
(3)
|
%
|
2
|
%
|
Corporate services
|
526
|
|
|
499
|
|
|
462
|
|
5
|
%
|
14
|
%
|
Residential mortgage
|
210
|
|
|
87
|
|
|
65
|
|
141
|
%
|
223
|
%
|
Service charges on deposits
|
168
|
|
|
185
|
|
|
168
|
|
(9)
|
%
|
|
|
Other
|
343
|
|
|
456
|
|
|
308
|
|
(25)
|
%
|
11
|
%
|
|
$
|
2,006
|
|
|
$
|
2,121
|
|
|
$
|
1,811
|
|
(5)
|
%
|
11
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2020 decreased $115 million compared with the fourth quarter. Asset management revenue, including PNC's equity investment in BlackRock, decreased $122 million reflecting the impact of BlackRock's previously announced charitable contribution and lower average equity markets. Consumer services decreased $13 million and service charges on deposits declined $17 million due to seasonally lower transaction volumes and activity as well as fees waived related to the economic impact of COVID-19. Corporate services grew $27 million as a result of higher merger and acquisition advisory fees and a higher benefit from commercial mortgage servicing rights valuation, net of economic hedge. Residential mortgage revenue increased $123 million due to a higher benefit from residential mortgage servicing rights valuation, net of economic hedge, as well as higher loan sales revenue and servicing fees. Other noninterest income decreased $113 million primarily due to negative valuation adjustments of private equity investments in the first quarter compared with positive valuations in the fourth quarter and the impact of a fourth quarter gain on the sale of proprietary mutual funds partially offset by higher net securities gains, which were $182 million in the first quarter.
Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2020 increased $195 million compared with the first quarter of 2019. Asset management revenue decreased $55 million reflecting BlackRock's charitable contribution and the impact of 2019 sales of PNC's retirement recordkeeping business and proprietary mutual funds. Consumer services increased $6 million and included higher brokerage revenue. Corporate services grew $64 million primarily due to higher treasury management product revenue, a higher benefit from commercial mortgage servicing rights valuation, net of economic hedge, and higher merger and acquisition advisory fees. Residential mortgage revenue increased $145 million due to higher results from residential mortgage servicing rights valuation, net of economic hedge, and higher loan sales revenue. Service charges on deposits were stable as higher transaction volumes were offset by a reduction of customer fees charged. Other noninterest income increased $35 million reflecting higher net securities gains partially offset by negative valuation adjustments of private equity investments in the first quarter of 2020.
|
CONSOLIDATED EXPENSE REVIEW
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest Expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q20 vs
|
1Q20 vs
|
In millions
|
1Q20
|
|
|
4Q19
|
|
|
1Q19
|
|
4Q19
|
1Q19
|
Personnel
|
$
|
1,369
|
|
|
$
|
1,468
|
|
|
$
|
1,414
|
|
(7)
|
%
|
(3)
|
%
|
Occupancy
|
207
|
|
|
201
|
|
|
215
|
|
3
|
%
|
(4)
|
%
|
Equipment
|
287
|
|
|
348
|
|
|
273
|
|
(18)
|
%
|
5
|
%
|
Marketing
|
58
|
|
|
77
|
|
|
65
|
|
(25)
|
%
|
(11)
|
%
|
Other
|
622
|
|
|
668
|
|
|
611
|
|
(7)
|
%
|
2
|
%
|
|
$
|
2,543
|
|
|
$
|
2,762
|
|
|
$
|
2,578
|
|
(8)
|
%
|
(1)
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2020 decreased $219 million compared with the fourth quarter. Personnel expense decreased $99 million due to lower incentive compensation and benefits expense, including the impact of a fourth quarter award of a contribution to health savings accounts. Equipment expense declined $61 million attributable to fourth quarter technology-related write-offs and marketing expense was seasonally lower.
Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2020 decreased $35 million compared with the first quarter of 2019 primarily due to lower personnel expense reflecting lower incentive compensation partially offset by business growth.
The effective tax rate was 13.7 percent for the first quarter of 2020, 15.1 percent for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 16.3 percent for the first quarter of 2019. The decline in the effective tax rate in the first quarter of 2020 was primarily due to the benefit from resolution of certain tax matters and the impact of lower pretax earnings.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET REVIEW
Average total assets were $412.4 billion in the first quarter of 2020 compared with $411.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $385.9 billion in the first quarter of 2019. Total assets were $445.5 billion at March 31, 2020 , $410.3 billion at December 31, 2019 and $392.8 billion at March 31, 2019 . Assets at March 31, 2020 reflected increases in commercial lending balances near quarter end driven by the economic impact of COVID-19.
|
Loans
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q20 vs
|
1Q20 vs
|
In billions
|
1Q20
|
|
4Q19
|
|
1Q19
|
4Q19
|
1Q19
|
Average
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial lending
|
$
|
164.1
|
|
|
$
|
160.8
|
|
|
$
|
154.8
|
|
2
|
%
|
6
|
%
|
Consumer lending
|
79.5
|
|
|
78.1
|
|
|
73.8
|
|
2
|
%
|
8
|
%
|
Average loans
|
$
|
243.6
|
|
|
$
|
238.9
|
|
|
$
|
228.6
|
|
2
|
%
|
7
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter end
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial lending
|
$
|
184.7
|
|
|
$
|
160.6
|
|
|
$
|
158.4
|
|
15
|
%
|
17
|
%
|
Consumer lending
|
79.9
|
|
|
79.2
|
|
|
73.9
|
|
1
|
%
|
8
|
%
|
Total loans
|
$
|
264.6
|
|
|
$
|
239.8
|
|
|
$
|
232.3
|
|
10
|
%
|
14
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total loans at March 31, 2020 increased $24.8 billion compared with December 31, 2019 . Commercial lending balances increased $24.1 billion reflecting higher utilization of loan commitments near quarter end driven by the economic impact of COVID-19 on customer liquidity needs. Unfunded commercial lending commitments declined to $116.0 billion at March 31, 2020 from $131.8 billion at December 31, 2019 . Consumer lending balances increased $.7 billion .
Average loans for the first quarter of 2020 grew $4.7 billion compared with the fourth quarter. Average commercial lending balances increased $3.3 billion primarily in PNC's corporate banking, real estate and business credit businesses. Average consumer lending balances increased $1.4 billion due to growth in auto, residential mortgage, credit card and unsecured installment loans.
First quarter 2020 period end and average loans increased $32.3 billion and $15.0 billion , respectively, compared with first quarter 2019 driven by overall growth in both commercial and consumer lending, and higher utilization by commercial customers at the end of first quarter 2020.
|
Investment Securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q20 vs
|
1Q20 vs
|
In billions
|
1Q20
|
|
4Q19
|
|
1Q19
|
4Q19
|
1Q19
|
Average
|
$
|
84.4
|
|
|
$
|
83.5
|
|
|
$
|
82.3
|
|
1
|
%
|
3
|
%
|
Quarter end
|
$
|
90.5
|
|
|
$
|
86.8
|
|
|
$
|
83.8
|
|
4
|
%
|
8
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average investment securities for the first quarter of 2020 increased $.9 billion and period end balances increased $3.7 billion compared with the fourth quarter primarily due to net purchases of agency residential mortgage-backed securities, corporate debt securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities. Effective January 1, 2020 upon adoption of Accounting Standards Update 2019-04, $16.2 billion of debt securities were transferred from held to maturity to available for sale. First quarter 2020 average and period-end investment securities increased $2.1 billion and $6.7 billion , respectively, compared with the first quarter of 2019 primarily due to net increases in agency residential mortgage-backed securities. Net unrealized gains on available for sale securities were $2.9 billion at March 31, 2020 , $1.4 billion at December 31, 2019 and $.5 billion at March 31, 2019 .
Average balances held with the Federal Reserve Bank were $17.3 billion in the first quarter of 2020, $23.0 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $14.7 billion in the first quarter of 2019. Balances held with the Federal Reserve were $19.6 billion at March 31, 2020 , $23.2 billion at December 31, 2019 and $15.0 billion at March 31, 2019 .
|
Deposits
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q20 vs
|
1Q20 vs
|
In billions
|
1Q20
|
|
4Q19
|
|
1Q19
|
4Q19
|
1Q19