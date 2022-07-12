PNC 'roggery' suspect pleads guilty

Jul. 12—ASHLAND — John Knotts pleaded guilty Monday to his part in the 2020 PNC Bank heist, wherein prosecutors said he handed a teller a note stating this was a "roggery."

Knotts entered a guilty to plea to one count of bank robbery, for which he faces up to 20 years in prison at his Oct. 17 sentencing hearing.

His federal co-defendant, Willis Cochran, entered a guilty plea last month to the charge.

Knotts will also be sentenced in connection with a federal drug conspiracy he got wrapped up in back in 2020, following the rolling shootout he had with Ohio Highway Patrol that ended in South Shore.

The drug charges stem from the large amount of meth found at the scene — court records show jail calls connected him to the rest of the drug conspiracy.

Those same calls to family also put him over a barrel in the robbery case too, court records show. According to his plea agreement, Knotts told his kin he'd burned the clothes and the note used in the robbery after making his getaway.

Even with all those cases getting wrapped up, Knotts still has a multi-count indictment charging him with attempted murder pending against him over in Scioto County as a result of the shootout.

Co-defendant Amanda Cochran is set to be sentenced in that attempted murder case on Thursday at 2 p.m.

