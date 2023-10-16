Pneumonia vaccine developed in Oklahoma now in clinical trials
Yahoo's weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for Oct. 16-22.
Volvo's SuperTruck 2 looks ready to extend a ramp for K.I.T.T. Part of a partnership with Department of Energy to design more efficient ICE trucks.
Stratospheric balloon company Urban Sky has closed a $9.75 million Series A round to scale its Earth imaging operations and expand its data products. With the Series A financing, Urban Sky aims to build out a routine catalogue of refreshed data over highly populated areas and other areas of interest for customers, CEO Andrew Antonio said in a recent interview. In addition to the natural color optical images that it offers today, Urban Sky is developing sensors for near-infrared imagery and long-wave infrared imagery.
Creative Force, providing an AI-powered content operations workflow for large e-commerce retailers and brands, secured $8.9 million in Series A funding, on a post-money valuation of $56 million, from Export and Investment Fund of Denmark and Hearst Ventures. The Denmark-based company, founded in 2019, helps retailers and brands create content for marketing campaigns and online merchandising. Its platform enables production of the content at scale, increasing efficiency by up to 30% so that the company can focus on other things, Thomas Kragelund, co-founder and CEO of Creative Force, said in an email interview.
The Heisman Trophy odds have shifted dramatically after Week 7 of the college football season.
One hurdle that government prosecutors must overcome in the FTX criminal trial is scant documentation left by Sam Bankman-Fried.
A first-year Edsel sedan with the top Citation trim level, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
Happy Saturday, folks, and welcome to Week in Review (WiR), TechCrunch's newsletter that covers the major stories in tech over the past several days. In other news, the trial of disgraced crypto startup founder Sam Bankman-Fried continued, Atlassian acquired Loom, OpenAI reportedly explored developing its own AI chips, and Google made passkeys the default sign-in method for all users. Elsewhere, Adobe upgraded its generative AI tech, signs of a Spotify "Superpremium" service emerged, California passed an investment diversity disclosure law, and Brian reviewed the Meta Quest 3.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis offers another harsh rebuke of House Judiciary Committee chairman Jim Jordan, who has launched an investigation into her indictment of former President Donald Trump.
Synapse operates a platform enabling banks and fintech companies to easily develop financial services. It was providing those types of services as an intermediary between banking partner Evolve Bank & Trust and business banking startup Mercury. When Evolve and Mercury decided to end their respective relationships with Synapse and work directly with each other, each entity had concerns that they were working through, according to the companies.
Negotiating the price of goods is a way of life at some in-person markets, but you don’t often get to do it when online shopping. The startup is developing pricing software to give online retailers an easy way to clear out inventory and increase profits without having to put those items on sale. Company founder and CEO Claire Stepanek got the idea for ergo while working on the supply chain team at Apple, which manages the vendors that make the parts that flow into Apple products.
On this episode of No Cap Room, Jake Fischer and Dan Devine give you their thoughts from the Thunder/Spurs preseason game that saw rookies Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama take each other on before revealing their lists of the 10 most interesting players in the Eastern Conference heading into the season.
Ellison also testified that Bankman-Fried wanted to name the firm "FTX Ventures," despite it being funded by Alameda, because "Alameda's brand was less good," than the crypto exchange's. Ellison testified Tuesday as the fifth witness for the prosecution in Sam Bankman-Fried’s six-week trial.
Yooga, developing a Brazil-based restaurant operation management system, raised its first institutional funding of $2.3 million in seed capital. Vinicius Melo, Victor Sortica and Cassiano Guerra Fernandes co-founded the company in 2017, and bootstrapped Yooga for three years before taking $300,000 in a friends-and-family round in 2020. Melo even lived in a software house, à la the television show “Silicon Valley,” to learn how to develop it.
Here's how to watch the Oklahoma vs. Texas game this week, plus the rest of the Week 6 college football schedule.
If this is a sign of the future, the NBA is in good hands.
Arctic Wolf, a cybersecurity company that's raised hundreds of millions of dollars in debt and equity, today announced that it plans to acquire Revelstoke, a company developing a security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) platform, for an undisclosed amount. In a blog post, Arctic Wolf chief product officer Dan Schiappa said that the acquisition would enable Arctic Wolf's platform to both detect and respond to cybersecurity attacks "faster" and more "comprehensively" than before. Arctic Wolf’s flagship software ingests data from a company’s endpoints, cloud environments and networks to provide a unified view of potential threats, and Schiappa sees Revelstoke's offerings as complementary to this.
Thread (not to be confused with Threads), a startup developing a robotics platform to collect inspection data for utilities, today announced that it raised $15 million in a Series A funding round led by Badlands Capital with participation from Minnkota Power Cooperative, Generational Partners, Rosecliff Ventures, Excell Partners, Homegrown Capital and Kevin O’Leary’s Wonder Fund North Dakota. The three met at the University of North Dakota while creating software for FedEx, and -- building on that experience -- decided to refocus their efforts on digitizing and modernizing energy assets, like wind turbines.
Plenful, a startup developing workflow automation tools for healthcare providers, has emerged from stealth with $9 million in a funding round led by Bessemer Venture Partners. Co-founder and CEO Joy Liu says that the proceeds will be put toward building out Plenful's platform, growing the company's 20-person team (particularly on the engineering, product development, sales and operations sides) and scaling Plenful's customer base, which currently stands at around 20 healthcare companies. "The pharmacy industry is facing technician burnout and workload overload, contributing to high turnover rates and high labor shortage in the industry," Liu told TechCrunch in an email interview "Plenful helps save time on menial-tasks by automating administrative work to free up time and allow technicians and care teams to focus on top of license activities."
Nissan is using AI and machine learning to fast-track research into materials used for car parts and solid-state batteries.