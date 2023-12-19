PNM work continues on Hyde Park Road

Dec. 18—Public Service Company of New Mexico is planning another round of projects on Hyde Park Road — one of the busiest roadways in the Santa Fe area amid ski season.

The work will require the closure of one lane of traffic on the two-lane mountain road.

However, because traffic headed to Ski Santa Fe and the popular Ten Thousand Waves spa resort can be heavy, PNM is scheduling the work for the night hours.

"That lane closure will only be at night form 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.," said Eric Chavez, a spokesman for PNM. "We have a lot of snow up there and assume people want to be skiing. We're really trying to close that lane at night so folks who are trying to get up there during the snow season don't have to deal with it."

PNM's utility work on the road led to traffic delays and complaints from motorists this fall as people traveled up the road to hike and view fall foliage.

Chavez said this week's work — scheduled to end Friday — is a continuation of that project, an initiative that includes rebuilding an electric feeder and rerouting lines to address a recurring issue affecting residents and downtown Santa Fe businesses.

"It's the same project," Chavez said. "They have to take a little bit more time in that specific area on the road. We want to have people be aware of the road conditions."

The work will affect the area between Hyde Park and Paseo Primero, according to a news release issued by PNM, and will require a 20-foot lane closure at one intersection.

Traffic control and concrete barriers will be present at all times the lane is closed, according to the release.

For more information, call PNM's project hotline at 833-910-3670 or visit www.pnm.com/workinyourarea.