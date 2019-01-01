Our Take On PNM Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:PNM) CEO Salary

Pat Vincent-Collawn became the CEO of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) in 2010. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Then we’ll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Pat Vincent-Collawn’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that PNM Resources, Inc. has a market cap of US$3.3b, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of US$4.4m. (This figure is for the year to 2017). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at US$818k. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from US$2.0b to US$6.4b, we found the median CEO compensation was US$5.2m.

So Pat Vincent-Collawn receives a similar amount to the median CEO pay, amongst the companies we looked at. Although this fact alone doesn’t tell us a great deal, it becomes more relevant when considered against the business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at PNM Resources has changed over time.

Is PNM Resources, Inc. Growing?

On average over the last three years, PNM Resources, Inc. has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 24% each year. In the last year, its revenue is down -1.6%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. Revenue growth is a real positive for growth, but ultimately profits are more important.

Has PNM Resources, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

I think that the total shareholder return of 45%, over three years, would leave most PNM Resources, Inc. shareholders smiling. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO is paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary…

Pat Vincent-Collawn is paid around the same as most CEOs of similar size companies.

The company is growing earnings per share and total shareholder returns have been pleasing. Indeed, many might consider the pay rather modest, given the solid company performance! Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling PNM Resources shares (free trial).

