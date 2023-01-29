PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.3675

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 17th of February to $0.3675. This takes the annual payment to 3.0% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

PNM Resources' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Before making this announcement, PNM Resources was paying out a fairly large proportion of earnings, and it wasn't generating positive free cash flows either. Generally, we think that this would be a risky long term practice.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 47.8%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 53% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

PNM Resources Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $0.58, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.47. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 9.7% per annum over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. PNM Resources hasn't seen much change in its earnings per share over the last five years.

Our Thoughts On PNM Resources' Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think PNM Resources will make a great income stock. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've identified 4 warning signs for PNM Resources (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

