PNM shares tips for safety around Mylar balloons this Valentine's Day

Feb. 12—The Public Service Company of New Mexico has released a reminder to keep Mylar balloons away from power lines this Valentine's Day.

"Mylar balloons are made of metallic materials that conduct electricity," a news release said. "If they touch power lines, they cannot only cause power outages, but can also damage electrical equipment."

The release said in 2023, 28 power outages were caused by Mylar balloons.

The electric company has shared these tips to keep the balloons from meeting the power lines.

Securely Tie Balloons: Always securely tie Mylar balloons to a weight heavy enough to prevent them from floating away.Indoor Use Only: Keep Mylar balloons indoors or securely anchored if used outdoors to prevent them from drifting into power lines.Proper Disposal: After Valentine's Day is over, properly deflate and dispose of Mylar balloons in the trash.

For more electrical safety tips, visit pnm.com/safety.