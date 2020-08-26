Poacher accused of killing up to 500 elephants gets 30 years behind bars

A poacher accused of killing up to 500 elephants since 2008 has been sentenced to 30 years behind bars, making him the first wildlife trafficker to be convicted in criminal court in the Republic of Congo.

Mobanza Mobembo Gerard, also known as Guyvanho, was found guilty in the landmark case on charges including ivory trafficking and the attempted murder of park rangers, The Wildlife Conservation Center revealed on Monday. His sentencing on August 19 came after a three-year investigation and repeated escapes from law enforcement officers as well as prison.

“This unprecedented conviction in the criminal court is a major milestone in the protection of wildlife in the Republic of Congo,” said Dr. Emma Stokes, WCS Regional Director of Central Africa

All environmental crimes were previously tried in civil courts, where the maximum penalty under the wildlife law was five years behind bars