Poachers kill 3 more elk and leave them to rot south of Tri-Cities in Oregon

More elk have been found in Umatilla County, Ore., shot and left to waste.

They bring the number of elk reported poached and left to rot in Umatilla and Morrow counties in recent months to six.

The counties are south of the Tri-Cities, just across the Columbia River from Benton County, Wash.

On Saturday, Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife troopers received a report of three dead cow elk on private property near Cold Springs Reservoir and Kosmos Road east of Hermiston.

They had been shot the night before, according to the Fish and Wildlife Division.

Previously, two elk killed in late November were left in a dry creek bed near Lexington in Morrow County.

On Oct. 4 a bull elk was reported shot and left in Umatilla County.

Troopers determined that the bull elk had been killed about 100 yards from Highway 395 south of Pendleton and abandoned on Highway 74, about four miles west of Highway 395.

In an announcement of the latest poaching, law enforcement asked anyone with information to call 800-452-7888 or email TIP@osp.oregon.gov.

A cash reward and hunting preference points may be available if information leads to an arrest.

According to Protect Oregon’s Wildlife, about 300 big game animals are killed illegally each year in Oregon.