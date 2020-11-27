POC CT Imaging Systems Market to Soar at 19.9% CAGR and Hit USD 869.6 Million till 2027; Promising Advancements in the Field of Radiology to Support Market Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Key Prominent Players Covered in the POC CT Imaging Systems Market Research Report Are Xoran Technologies, Kavo Kerr, SCANCO Medical, Planmed Oy, GENORAY, CurveBeam, Samsung NeuroLogica, Carestream Health and other key market players.

Pune, India, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global POC CT Imaging Systems Market size is projected to reach USD 869.6 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period. Development and introduction of POC CT imaging systems powered by artificial intelligence (AI) is set to emerge as a novel growth opportunity for the market, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in its report.

AI has steadily penetrated the healthcare industry and companies are leveraging AI capabilities to develop cutting-edge diagnostic and surgical solutions. In March 2019, for instance, Siemens Healthineers showcased its AI-Rad Companion Chest CT, an AI-powered software assistant to aid radiologists, at the ECR 2019 expo. Equipped with advanced algorithms, the CT system can automatically highlight distinct structures in the thorax and detect potential anomalies.

Industry Developments:

September 2020: Carestream Health secured clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the CS 9300, its new point of care computed tomography system for allergy and otolaryngology (ENT) practices across the US.

December 2019: Samsung Neurologica unveiled its whole-body and head CT offerings, BodyTom® Elite and OmniTom®, at the Radiological Society of North America 2019 Annual Meeting in Chicago. These systems are mobile and are designed to deliver point-of-care health services, without needing additional space or power.





Spike in Hospital Admissions amid COVID-19 to Stimulate Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak is proving beneficial for the point of care CT imaging systems market growth. This is mainly attributable to the sudden spike in hospital admissions via the emergency departments in hospitals as coronavirus-infected people tried to seek immediate medical help. In the US, for example, a joint study by Yale University and the Mayo Clinic found that emergency department admissions in hospitals rose by 22% in North Carolina and a whopping 149% in New York.

Story continues

POC CT imaging equipment plays a critical role in providing an efficient diagnosis of infections or in detecting internal injuries in case of accidents, which are typically brought into healthcare facilities through the emergency departments. However, despite the high importance of these machineries, the COVID-19 pandemic has contracted their usage as people are avoiding going to hospitals for fears of contracting the infection.





Active Adoption of Advanced Diagnostics to Aid Market Growth in North America

At USD 96.4 million, North America dominated the point of care CT imaging systems market share in 2019 and is likely to retain its top position during the forecast owing to the speedy uptake of advanced diagnostic tools by healthcare facilities as well as the patients in the region. Furthermore, favorable reimbursement policies along with wider insurance coverage will also support the POC CT imaging systems market growth in the region.

In Europe, growing demand for outpatient services in countries such as Germany and the UK will create multiple opportunities for market players. In addition to this, the region’s robust healthcare system will also ensure enduring growth of the market. In Asia Pacific, the market will be primarily driven by the increasing affordability of and accessibility to advanced medical technologies.





Key Players to Exploit Opportunities to Innovate and Expand

Prominent players operating in the POC CT imaging systems market are taking various measures to exploit the widespread innovation opportunities created by the evolving dynamics of this market. The launch of novel imaging solutions is enabling these companies to entrench their position in the market and amplify their operations at the international level.





List of Key Companies Profiled in the POC CT Imaging Systems Market Report:

Xoran Technologies

Kavo Kerr

SCANCO Medical

Planmed Oy

GENORAY

CurveBeam

Samsung NeuroLogica

Carestream Health





