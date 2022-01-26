Pocahontas Correctional Facility inmate dies in Roanoke, Va. hospital after attack

Jan. 26—POCAHONTAS, Va. — A convicted sex offender who was attacked at a correctional center in Tazewell County died Monday at a Roanoke, Va. hospital, a representative of the Virginia Department of Corrections confirmed Tuesday.

Charles Mitchell, 62, no address available, was a convicted sex offender who was serving his sentence at the Pocahontas State Correctional Center. Mitchell was attacked Jan. 16, according to Benjamin Jarvela, deputy director of communications for the state Department of Corrections.

Mitchell was pronounced dead at 8:55 p.m. Monday at Roanoke Memorial Hospital, Jarvela said.

Jarvela said that Mitchell had two 20-year sentences. Both of them had 15 years suspended, so he was serving a total of 10 years after the suspensions. Jarvela declined to describe the charges behind Mitchell's conviction.

It is the state Department of Correction's policy not to release specifics about an inmate's incarceration once that inmate has left the state prison system, Jarvela said.

According to the Virginia State Police Sex Offender Registry, Mitchell was convicted on Nov. 21, 2019 in Henrico County Circuit Court on two counts of propose sex act by communication's system. The victim's age was listed as unknown.

The attack on Mitchell is now being investigated by the Virginia Department of Correction's Special Investigation Unit, Jarvela stated.

"We do have a suspect. We would release information pending results of the investigation," he said.

