Pochayiv Lavra searched in criminal case in Moscow Patriarchate leadership’s role in inciting hatred

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church – Moscow Patriarchate’s (UOC-MP) Pochayiv Lavra – one of Ukraine’s most important religious sites – was searched as part of a criminal case into its leadership’s role in inciting national hatred and enmity.

Ukraine’s SBU Security Service said this on Nov. 30, confirming an earlier NV report on the investigative actions.

Lavra representatives published a post on the monastery's website insulting the national honor and dignity of Jewish people, fueling religious hatred against representatives of all churches except the UOC, and questioning the existence of Ukraine as a sovereign state.

An investigation is underway to determine all the circumstances of the crime in criminal proceedings under Article 161 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the equality of citizens on the basis of race, nationality, religion, religious beliefs, disability and other grounds).

