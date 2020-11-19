Pocket.watch And Sunlight Entertainment Bring Ryan's World Franchise Extension "Super Spy Ryan" Exclusively To Amazon Kids+

Brand New 30-Minute Hybrid Live-Action and Animated Super-Sized Special Premieres November 27

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunlight Entertainment and pocket.watch, the exclusive studio partner for the Ryan's World franchise, today announced a new collaboration with Amazon Kids+ - Amazon's all-in-one service that gives kids access to thousands of kid-friendly books, educational apps, TV shows and more - to distribute its new original special "Super Spy Ryan. This is the first time Amazon Kids+ is working with a creator to launch an original long form show. The super-sized special, a hybrid live-action and animation series that stars YouTube sensation Ryan Kaji, was created by Sunlight Entertainment, the Kaji family's production company, to further expand the Ryan's World universe into the premium animated space. The special will be available exclusively on Amazon Kids+ starting Nov. 27 in the U.S., U.K., and Canada; and in Germany and Japan in December.

(PRNewsfoto/pocket.watch)
(PRNewsfoto/pocket.watch)

"The appetite for great kids and family entertainment continues to build momentum, as evidenced by the demand we've seen on a global scale around our franchises featuring YouTube creators like Ryan. We're focused now, more than ever before, on finding the best partners to bring these beloved stars to kids and families amid these challenging times," said Chris Williams, Founder and CEO of pocket.watch. "In just 3 years, we've been able to deliver Ryan's World everywhere kids are -- in stores, on tablets and television screens, within games, even at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade -- so we're thrilled to cap off another incredible year with Amazon Kids+ for their first-ever original."

"Bringing Super Spy Ryan as the first original on Amazon Kids+ is a dream come true for us. The time and effort that went into production from our team was extensive and highly rewarding at the same time," said Shion Kaji, Ryan's father and founder of the family's production company Sunlight Entertainment. "We're so grateful for the support we've received from Ryan's fans around the world, and are excited for kids to follow Ryan on this brand-new adventure, 'Super Spy Ryan.'"

In "Super Spy Ryan," Ryan is transported into an animated virtual reality world where he and his friends must become the ultimate super spies. Their mission is to recover the precious Golden Console from the clutches of a new character to the Ryan's World universe: a nefarious hamster named The Packrat, following a glitch in the Virtual World that turns all of Ryan's friends into babies. The show toggles between live-action, featuring scenes with Ryan and his family; and animation, featuring Ryan's signature avatar and characters in his animated world.

"We're excited to collaborate with pocket.watch and Ryan Kaji to introduce 'Super Spy Ryan,' an original long-form show with one of the most beloved kid creators," said Kurt Beidler, GM of Amazon Kids. "We hope families will have fun watching his latest adventure together over the holiday."

As part of the original content collaboration, Amazon has also introduced two exclusive Ryan's World Secret Spy toys: the Secret Agent Mystery Mission Case ($59.99) and Super Spy Figures ($19.99).

Pocket.watch executive produced "Super Spy Ryan," alongside producers and show creators Shion and Loann Kaji of Sunlight Entertainment. The animation was produced by Shin-Ei Animation, the Japanese animation studio behind popular anime series "Doraemon" and "Crayon Shinchan." The special also marks the first time Ryan has ever voiced-over animated content.

Since its 2015 launch, Ryan's World has grown to become one of the world's largest kids' franchises. The YouTube channel features fun and easy science experiments, educational content, animated adventures, imaginative toy play, and videos that document daily life for the family of five, which includes Ryan's younger twin sisters. Ryan videos and content are also distributed via the Ryan and Friends OTT channel which launched in September. Ryan's World consumer products generated over $200 Million in retail stores in 24 countries in 2019 and is poised to grow even bigger this year.

Parents can visit Amazon Kids+ for more information.

For more information on Sunlight Entertainment, visit ryans.world.

For more information on pocket.watch's roster of franchises and creators, and its premium slate of content, visit pocket.watch.

ABOUT POCKET.WATCH
Pocket.watch is a studio that specializes in entertaining and inspiring kids and families through digital-first content and sparking their imaginations with lifestyle products ranging from toys to toothbrushes. The company inspires kids to seamlessly move between screen time and playtime and boasts a growing portfolio of franchises that includes some of the largest kids and family YouTube brands in the world. Pocket.watch is the exclusive studio partner for the Ryan's World franchise and created and produces the Emmy-nominated television series Ryan's Mystery Playdate, which airs on Nickelodeon and is the #1 preschool show on television. Pocket.watch's newest franchise, Love, Diana, starring Diana from the second largest YouTube channel in the world, Kids Diana Show, debuted new original content and consumer products in October 2020. The company was founded in 2017 by Chris M. Williams and is located in Culver City, CA where it maintains an office and studio. Its management team is made up of studio veterans and visionaries from traditional and digital entertainment including Albie Hecht, Stone Newman, Jon Moonves, Kerry Tucker and David B. Williams. Investors include Viacom, Greycroft, Third Wave Digital and United Talent Agency (UTA), as well as notable strategic angels including Robert Downey Jr. (Team Downey) and Jon Landau. For more information about pocket.watch, please visit pocket.watch.

ABOUT SUNLIGHT ENTERTAINMENT
Sunlight Entertainment is Ryan Kaji's family-owned and operated production company that develops family-friendly content that is driven to help kids learn. Founded in 2017, Sunlight Entertainment was created by Ryan and his family to help streamline the workflow of one of YouTube's largest kids' channels, Ryan's World. The company continues to grow and currently manages nine YouTube channels: Ryan's World, Ryan's World Español, Ryan's World in Japanese, EK Doodles, Ryan's Family Review, Vtubers, Combo Panda, Gus the Gummy Gator and The Studio Space. Sunlight Entertainment employs a 30-person team of videographers, editors, animators, writers and voice actors to help produce live action and animated content -- releasing about 25 videos a week. Currently, Ryan's World has rapidly evolved from a toy review YouTube channel to a global kids play and entertainment brand through digital and broadcast entertainment, toys, and consumer products.

Media Contact:
Sunshine Sachs
pocketwatch@sunshinesachs.com

