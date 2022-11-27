Pockets of shelling across Ukraine as wintry warfare looms

SAM MEDNICK and JAMEY KEATEN
KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Shelling by Russian forces struck several areas in eastern and southern Ukraine overnight as utility crews continued a scramble to restore power, water and heating following widespread strikes in recent weeks, officials said Sunday.

With persistent snowfall blanketing the capital, Kyiv, Sunday, analysts predicted that wintry weather — bringing with it frozen terrain and grueling fighting conditions — could have an increasing impact on the direction of the conflict that has raged since Russian forces invaded Ukraine more than nine months ago.

But for the moment, both sides were bogged down by heavy rain and muddy battlefield conditions in some areas, experts said.

After a blistering barrage of Russian artillery strikes on at least two occasions over the past two weeks, infrastructure teams in Ukraine were fanning out in around-the-clock deployments to restore key basic services as many Ukrainians dealt with only a few hours of electricity per day — if any.

Ukrenergo, the state power grid operator, said Sunday that electricity producers are now supplying about 80% of demand. That’s an improvement from Saturday’s 75%, the company says.

The Institute for the Study of War, a think tank that has been closely monitoring developments in Ukraine, said reporting from both sides indicated that heavy rain and mud have had an impact — but wider freezing expected along the front lines in coming days could play a role.

“It is unclear if either side is actively planning or preparing to resume major offensive or counter-offensive operations at that time, but the meteorological factors that have been hindering such operations will begin lifting,” it said in a note published Saturday.

ISW said Russian forces were digging in further east of the city of Kherson, from which they were expelled by Ukrainian forces more than two weeks ago, and continued “routine artillery fire” across the Dnipro River.

In the eastern Donetsk region, five people were killed in shelling over the past day, according to governor Pavlo Kyrylenko. Overnight shelling was reported by regional leaders in the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk areas to the west.

Kharkiv governor Oleh Syniehubov said one person was killed and three wounded in the northeastern region.

A day earlier, a long column of cars, vans and trucks caravanned away from the recently liberated city of Kherson after intense shelling in recent days and amid concerns more pummeling from the Russian forces nearby could loom again in coming days.

Galina Lugova, head of the city’s military administration, said in an interview Sunday that evacuation trains had been lined up and bomb shelters set up in all city districts with stoves, beds, first aid kits and fire extinguishers.

“Everything you need,” she said.

“We are preparing for a winter in difficult conditions, but we will do everything to make people safe,” Lugova said. Her biggest worry, she said, was “shelling that intensifies every day. Shelling, shelling and shelling again.”

On the roads out of the city, some residents felt they had no choice but to leave.

“The day before yesterday, artillery hit our house. Four flats burned down. Windows shattered,” said Vitaliy Nadochiy, driving out with a terrier on his lap and a Ukrainian flag dangling from a sun visor. “We can’t be there. There is no electricity, no water, heating. So we are leaving to go to my brother.”

Keaten reported from Kyiv, Ukraine.

    Areas of Ukraine once considered places of refuge are staggering under the weight of caring for displaced people and experiencing their own hardships.

    Head of the Kryvyi Rih Military Administration, Oleksandr Vilkul, has said that the city was attacked by Russian missiles on the morning of 27 November. Source: Oleksandr Vilkul on Telegram; Valentyn Reznichenko, the Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, Yevhen Sytnychenko, the Head of Kryvyi Rih District Military Administration, on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast Quote from Vilkul: "A missile attack on Kryvyi Rih!" Details: The local government urged civilians t

    Russia is on the verge of conducting a new wave of mobilization in secret on the temporarily occupied areas of Ukraine, reads the morning update of the Ukraine military’s General Staff on Nov. 27.

    Over the course of the past 24 hours, Ukraine's defence forces repelled Russian attacks in the vicinity of five settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts and struck 11 clusters of Russian forces. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 27 November Details: Over the course of the past 24 hours, Ukraine's defence forces have repelled Russian attacks in the vicinity of Stelmakhivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Bilohorivka, Marinka, Verkhnokamianske and

    Electricity has been restored in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson after its liberation earlier this month from Russian occupation, a senior presidential aide said on Saturday. "First we are supplying power to the city's critical infrastructure and then immediately to household consumers," Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of Ukraine's presidential administration, wrote on the Telegram messaging app. Russian troops seized Kherson shortly after Moscow's Feb. 24 invasion and it was the only regional capital they had managed to capture.

    European Union governments, seeking to curb Moscow's ability to fund the Ukraine war without causing an oil supply shock, are split over a G7 push that the cap be set at $65 to $70 per barrel. "The limit that is being considered today - about $60 - I think this is an artificial limit," said Zelenskiy, who has consistently pushed allies to impose tougher sanctions of all types against Russia. The idea of the cap is to prohibit shipping, insurance and re-insurance companies from handling cargoes of Russian crude around the globe, unless it is sold for less than the price set by the G7 and its allies.

  • Snowy Kyiv grapples with power outages amid fears of new attacks

    KYIV (Reuters) -Snow fell in Kyiv and temperatures hovered around freezing on Sunday as millions in and around the Ukrainian capital struggled with disruptions to electricity supply and central heating caused by waves of Russian air strikes. The cold weather is gradually pushing up the energy needs of consumers even as repair workers race to fix wrecked power facilities, grid operator Ukrenergo said. Electricity producers are still unable to resume full power supply after Russia's missile attacks on Wednesday and have no choice but conserve energy by imposing blackouts, it said.

  • Russia continues onslaught on Ukraine's power grid

    The Russian military is using winter as a weapon, targeting Ukraine's power grid. With electricity cut, millions of Ukrainian families were unable to cook meals on Saturday. Chris Livesay reports.

  • Ukraine remembers Stalin-era famine as Russia war rages

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine accused the Kremlin on Saturday of reviving the "genocidal" tactics of Josef Stalin as Kyiv commemorated a Soviet-era famine that killed millions of Ukrainians in the winter of 1932-33. The remembrance day for the "Holodomor" comes as Ukraine is battling to repel invading Russian forces and deal with sweeping blackouts caused by air strikes that Kyiv says are aimed at breaking the public's fighting resolve.

