Pocomoke City residents each face 36 counts of animal cruelty, animal neglect in dog case

Two Pocomoke City residents have been arrested and face multiple counts of animal cruelty and animal neglect-related charges, the Worcester County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Kierra Sturgis, 31, and Lemond Williams, 47, were each charged each with 36 counts of animal cruelty and animal neglect-related charges; four of these charges are felony aggravated animal cruelty.

According to the Worcester County Sheriff's Office, on Oct. 2, Worcester County Animal Control responded to the 500 block of Bonneville Avenue in Pocomoke for an animal complaint. During the investigation, Animal Control officers immediately located two dogs on the front porch in a crate, one of them dead. While on the front porch, Animal Control officers also observed evidence of other dogs being neglected.

Sturgis and Williams refused to meet with Animal Control officers on the scene, and a search and seizure warrant was authored and approved for the residence with the assistance of the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation.

Upon entry, two more dogs were located inside the residence and observed to be extremely emaciated and in poor condition, along with no food or water. Animal Control seized these two additional dogs, and all of the dogs are in the custody of Animal Control and being treated by a local veterinarian.

Both Sturgis and Williams were held without bond awaiting trial.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Pocomoke City residents charged with animal cruelty, neglect to dogs