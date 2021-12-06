Pocomoke City teen sentenced to life in prison for 2020 murder

A Pocomoke City teenager has been sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder.

Marion Maddox, 19, fatally shot Deavon Davis on Aug. 11, 2020. Maddox pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in September 2021.

Davis, his stepbrother and his nephew were leaving the basketball courts near Young Street when Maddox approached the group.

Maddox chased the group and fired several rounds at them with a semi-automatic handgun, according to a news release from the Worcester County State’s Attorney's office.

Two bullets hit Davis in the back and leg. The 28-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A young life has been tragically lost and a family has been forever altered because of Mr. Maddox’s deadly choices in the streets of Pocomoke City last August," Worcester County State’s Attorney Kris Heiser said. "I can only hope that by holding Maddox accountable for his actions, we can bring a small measure of comfort to Mr. Davis’ family and loved ones."

Maddie Aiken is the community reporter for Delmarva Now/The Daily Times.

