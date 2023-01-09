Pocono Mountain Regional Police arrest man suspected to be part of robbery ring

Pocono Mountain Regional Police have apprehended a Rhode Island man thought to be part of a group which has committed several robberies across eastern Pennsylvania and northwestern New Jersey.

According to a release from Pennsylvania State Police, PSP Fern Ridge received an emergency call from an elderly woman who reported being robbed by three unknown Hispanic males at the Brodheadsville ShopRite store, located 107 Kinsley Drive in Chestnuthill Township, on the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 6.

The woman noted one of the men wore a white sweatshirt with darkly-colored pants, another wore a blue jacket with darkly-colored pants, and the third wore a black jacket with small red lettering on the chest, blue jeans, black shoes, glasses, and a white face mask.

According to the woman, the three men stole a brown/red pocketbook containing approximately $60 in cash, along with miscellaneous credit cards, before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction.

The suspects drove a whitish Chrysler minivan bearing a California registration reading 9BJR782.

The van belonging to a group of individuals suspected to be responsible for the robbery of elderly women across eastern Pennsylvania and northwestern New Jersey. Pocono Mountain Regional Police apprehended another suspect in Tobyhanna after he allegedly stole a purse from a woman at the Brodheadsville ShopRite on Friday, Jan. 6.

Pocono Mountain Regional Police located the vehicle at the ShopRite in Tobyhanna Township, with the male wearing a black jacket with red lettering, glasses, blue jeans and black shoes - the same description provided by the Chestnuthill Township victim. The man, later identified as Juan Diez Gutierrez, 55, of Providence, Rhode Island, fled on foot, and was later apprehended by Pocono Mountain Regional Police.

According to state police, the minivan and three men have been involved in similar robberies across northwestern New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania since May 2022, seeking out elderly women as targets.

PSP Fern Ridge is investigating the case.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Purse-snatcher busted after Brodheadsville robbery