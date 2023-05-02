Pocono Mountains United Way files hundreds of tax returns through VITA

The Pocono Mountains United Way at 301 McConnell St., Stroudsburg.

The Pocono Mountains United Way has secured at least $667,000 in tax refunds for area residents over the past three years through its free tax return preparation program.

In 2023, 210 tax returns were prepared through the United Way’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program, saving residents at least $52,000 in fees and getting them $184,266 in refunds.

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey met volunteers and discussed VITA during a visit to the program on April 10.

“Over the past five years, I have voted to more than double the funding available for VITA centers because this critical service eases the burden for families who rely on their yearly tax refunds to pay the bills or make ends meet,” he said. “I am proud that the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program is free and accessible to the low-income Pennsylvanians who need it most.”

The program, first offered by the Pocono Mountains United Way in 2019, provides assistance to Monroe County residents with household incomes under $60,000.

In 2022, VITA was responsible for 188 returns totaling at least $208,000 in refunds and $40,000 in preparation fees saved. In 2021, at least $275,000 was refunded to residents across 225 returns, with $55,000 saved.

