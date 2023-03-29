Are Pocono schools on lockdown after threats at Catasaqua, William Allen?

Despite numerous reports of swatting threat hoaxes at school districts across Pennsylvania and New Jersey, districts in Monroe, Pike, Wayne and Lackawanna counties appear to be safe and secure this Wednesday.

A message from Pennsylvania State Police stated they are investigating the series of phone calls made to 911 centers about schools throughout Pennsylvania involving threats of active shooters or bombs.

Calls have been made to several school in different counties, PSP notes, though all have had similar content. Police are investigating and responding to all of these calls.

Lockdowns and evacuations have been reported across the state, along with responses from police and emergency services.

"At this time, all claims in these calls have been determined to be false. All schools involved have been cleared or are in the process of being cleared by law enforcement," the PSP statement reads.

Pleasant Valley School District officials reported no threats had been received.

While East Stroudsburg Area School District, Stroudsburg Area School District, and Pocono Mountain School District have not yet returned calls from reporters, none of the districts' social media pages indicate any threats or lockdowns.

Schools throughout Pike, Wayne, and Lackawanna have shown no reports of shootings, threats, or lockdowns in their area.

More:Hoax swatting calls bring police, lockdowns to schools throughout Pennsylvania. What we know

Trooper Robert Urban of PSP Troop R reported no threats or lockdowns to school districts throughout their coverage area.

A release from the Allentown Police Department this morning noted a shooting report with multiple victims at William Allen High School, though a subsequent investigation found no evidence of such an event, and officials determined it was a hoax.

Catasauqua High School in Northampton County was also targeted, with an unidentified individual reporting a shooting, with officers quickly reporting to the scene and tactically clearing the area before declaring the call a hoax.

Story continues

"The Pennsylvania State Police Bethlehem Criminal Investigation Unit is the lead agency in this investigation and is being assisted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Catasauqua School Resource Officer," a PSP Troop M statement reads.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Are Pocono schools on lockdown after threats in Lehigh Valley?