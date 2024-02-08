Pocono Township commissioners name new police chief, pending formal offer

A new Pocono Township police chief has been appointed, pending a formal contract.

At its Feb. 5 meeting, the Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to recommend current Detective Sgt. James Wagner as the new chief of the township’s police department.

President of the Board Richard Wielebinski made the motion, which was seconded by Natasha Leap.

Township Manager Taylor Muñoz clarified with Solicitor Leo DeVito regarding the process of hiring the new police chief.

“So, Leo, there’s a two-part process for the appointment of police chief, correct?” asked Muñoz. “First it’s a motion to extend a conditional offer, followed by the formalizing of the contract and a vote on that at a future date.”

DeVito confirmed the process outlined by Muñoz.

Wagner currently holds the positions of sergeant of detectives and officer in charge at Pocono Township Police Department.

Wagner's pending promotion follows former Chief Shawn Goucher's brief tenure in the position from July to December 2023.

The Pocono Record has filed a public records request regarding Goucher with the township. Public information must be provided within five business days under the Pennsylvania Right-to-Know Law unless an extension is requested. The township has requested a 30-day extension.

Max Augugliaro is the public safety and government watchdog reporter at the Pocono Record. Reach him at MAugugliaro@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: James Wagner to become Pocono Township police chief, pending contract