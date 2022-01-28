Pocono Township Police denies wrongdoing in Camelback theft incident

Pocono Township Police has denied accusations that its officers racially profiled a group of Black women at a ski resort in the Poconos.

The incident, parts of which were filmed and shared in a series of TikTok videos, began when Camelback Mountain employees called the police in response to a suspected theft Sunday, Jan. 23. Police said they were directed to the group of women, who were later determined not to have been involved in the theft, by Camelback employees.

"The officers met with members of Camelback security who identified a group of young women wearing similar apparel to what was shown in the security footage," the department said Thursday.

The statement contradicts the resort's, which also denied wrongdoing.

"When the Pocono Township police arrived at the resort, security footage of the incident was shared at their request," said Kit Pappas, the managing director and vice president of the resort. "The Pocono Township police independently approached and spoke with the women."

When asked for clarity on the discrepancy, Sgt. Shawn Goucher said only that he stands behind the department's statement. Pappas said the resort is "currently working with the Pocono Township Police to understand all available information on this matter."

A social media statement released by Pocono Township Police offered an explanation as to why a reporter's attempts to contact Chief Kent Werkheiser were unsuccessful: he is on leave from the department, which was unknown to the Pocono Record at that time.

The police also refuted statements made by the TikToker, whose recount of the incident has since gone viral, that its officers accused the women of stealing or engaged them in conversation about race.

"As shown in body camera recordings of the entire incident, the officers made no reference to race, the females were never accused of the theft, nor was a threat of arrest made," the police wrote.

Raquel Sileshi, who was among the women questioned by police, commented on the department's statement: "Bring out the recording!"

Goucher declined to release the body camera footage while the incident is still under investigation.

