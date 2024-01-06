Pocono traffic: Vehicle restrictions start Saturday afternoon as winter storm arrives

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission have announced plans for vehicle restrictions on Pennsylvania highways ahead of this weekend's winter storm.

Tier 1 restrictions

As of Friday afternoon, planned Tier 1 restrictions in the Poconos and surrounding areas include:

Pennsylvania Turnpike Northeastern Extension (I-476) from Lehigh Valley (Exit 56) to Clarks Summit (Exit 130)

I-81 from I-78 to New York

I-80 from Exit 173 (in Clinton County) to New Jersey

I-84, entire length

I-380, entire length

Route 33, entire length

U.S. 22 from I-78 to New Jersey

These Tier 1 restrictions are expected to start at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The following types of vehicles are not permitted on roadways under Tier 1 restrictions: Tractors without trailers; tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers; tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers; enclosed unloaded or lightly loaded cargo delivery trucks/box trucks that meet the definition of a commercial motor vehicle; passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers; recreational vehicles/motorhomes; school buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and motorcycles.

Tier 3 restrictions

As of Friday afternoon, planned Tier 3 restrictions in the Poconos and surrounding areas include:

I-81 from I-80 to New York

I-84, entire length

I-380, entire length

These Tier 3 restrictions are expected to start at 4 p.m. Saturday.

In addition to the Tier 1 restrictions, no commercial vehicles are permitted on Tier 3 roadways except loaded single trailers with chains or approved alternate traction devices.

